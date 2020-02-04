It's time to check that dream vacay off your bucket list this year. Southwest Airlines' February sale features flights as low as $54 to exciting domestic and international locations. Here's how you can score a cheap fare during the flash promotion.

Southwest's February two-day sale runs from Tuesday, Feb. 4 through Thursday, Feb. 6 at 11:59 p.m PT. To book your trip, head to the website's low fare searcher. Then, select a departure city to see all the affordable flights available. I gave the low fare searcher a shot and found plenty of dream bookings with prices lower than normal.

One of the cheapest fares available is a $54 flight from Sacramento, California, to San Diego, California. In San Diego, you'll be able to relax and enjoy sandy beaches and warm weather. There's also a $59 flight from Long Beach, California, to Las Vegas, Nevada; a $54 flight from Atlanta, Georgia, to Nashville, Tennessee; a $95 from New York, New York, to Chicago, Illinois; and a $94 flight from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Denver, Colorado. If you're looking to take an international vacay this year, check out the $133 flight from Orlando, Florida, to Providenciale, Turks and Caicos. Providenciale is an exciting destination where you can enjoy plenty of water sports and adventures.

Shutterstock

You'll need to purchase your tickets 14 days in advance for continental U.S. travel and 21 days in advance for all other travel. These cheap fares are valid for travel in the continental United States everyday except Fridays and Sundays, from Feb. 18 through May 20, 2020. International travel is valid Mondays through Thursdays, from Feb. 25 through March 5, 2020. You'll want to double check you have days off from work for your holiday, because fares are nonrefundable. If you do end up needing to reschedule your trip, you can apply your fare value toward future travel with Southwest.

Since Southwest's sale ends on Feb. 6, you'll want to hurry and get those travel plans finalized ASAP.