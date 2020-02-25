Now that March is just around the corner, it's time to bid adieu to the winter months once and for all by booking a vacation. There's nothing quite like breaking up the monotony of the first months of the year by crossing some new destinations off your bucket list — and Southwest Airlines' February 2020 3-day flight sale will help you score your flights there for just a fraction of the cost. With prices starting at just $54, it's the perfect excuse to start packing your bags and draft an envy-inducing "OOO" email for your coworkers.

Southwest Airlines has been leaning into the self-love vibes of February by rolling out a handful of great deals this month, and its latest promotion is no exception. From Tuesday, Feb. 25 through Thursday, Feb. 27 at 11:59 pm PT, wannabe travelers can head to Southwest's website to check out the latest discounted offerings. To get started in the low fare searcher, choose your destination city and wait to see the page populate with all the great deals that are on offer. As always, keep in mind that you'll need to purchase your ticket at least 21 days ahead of your planned travel date and travel in the continental U.S. is only valid on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays for most routes, so it's likely you'll have to dip into that PTO if you want to take advantage of these fares.

However, it does sound like you can expect to be packing your bags pretty soon, as the window of travel in the U.S. goes from March 17 through May 20, while international travel is set from April 14 through May 14.

Robert Alexander/Archive Photos/Getty Images

One of the lowest fares is a $49 ticket from Burbank to San Francisco, meaning you could be spending less than $100 for a round-trip flight between these two cities. For just a few dollars more, the $54 ticket from Atlanta to Nashville is also a steal if you've been wanting to make a trip to Music City. Other good deals included $59 tickets between a handful of cities in the same states. For example, Californians can fly from Burbank to Oakland, Sacramento, or San Jose for the low fare. Looking east, Texans can pay just $59 to fly between Houston and Corpus Christi.

Meanwhile, a flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas will set you back just $64.

Again, these are just a few of the many discounted prices that are on offer, so take a look at the Southwest sale page and make some moves before the low fares disappear.