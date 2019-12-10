With the new year just around the corner, now's the perfect time start planning for that vacay you've been wanting to check off your bucket list. Southwest Airlines' four-day December flight sale is in full swing, and the airline's low fares will help you book a trip without breaking the bank. With an exciting getaway on the calendar, it's looking like a new year full of adventure.

You'll want to start planning your trip as soon as possible, because Southwest's sale only runs from Tuesday, Dec. 10 through Friday, Dec. 13 at 11:59 p.m PT. That means now's your chance to score some cheap flights to both regional destinations and international hot spots. You could ring in the new year in the sunshine state by snagging the $70 one-way flight from Atlanta, Georgia, to Orlando, Florida. In Orlando, you'll be able to bask in the warm weather and visit exciting amusement parks like Disney World. On the West Coast, there are bargain $85 flights from Seattle, Washington, to San Francisco, California. If you're based in Chicago, Illinois, you could even hop on $95 a flight to New York, New York, where you'll be able to enjoy all the diverse eateries and historic sights of the Big Apple. There are so many more itineraries available during the four-day sale, so just put in your originating city in the low fare searcher to see which cheap fares fit your travel plans.

Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service/Getty Images

Cheap fares during the four-day sale are valid for travel in the continental United States on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from Jan. 7 through March 4, 2020 If you're planning on heading to an international location, the promotion fare is valid for travel on Mondays through Thursday from Jan. 7 through March 5, 2020 and April 14 through May 14, 2020. There are other restrictions if you're traveling between the Hawaiian islands or to/from San Juan, Puerto, Rico, so make sure to check out the terms and conditions section by scrolling down to the bottom of the low fare page before you finalize your booking. Since the sale ends Friday, Dec. 13 at 11:59 p.m. PT, you'll want to book your flight as soon as you can to guarantee you'll travel for cheap in 2020.