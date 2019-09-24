If you're anything like me, at least some part of your day is spent dreaming about a getaway. Whether it's two weeks exploring Europe or a local trip during a three-day weekend, getting away from your daily routine is always a good reset. Even better is when you can get to where you want to go without breaking the bank. Thankfully, Southwest Airlines' three-day September 2019 flight sale is here to help you do just that.

Now, I don't want to stress you out or anything, but when it comes to taking advantage of these savings, you'll want to buy now and plan later. Why? Well, the deals are only good from Tuesday, Sept. 24 through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 11:59 p.m. PT. I know that sounds soon, but if you've had a destination in mind for a while, then now might just be the time to grab a cheap flight. Seriously, there are flights that will only cost you around $100 for a round trip, like this one-way flight from Atlanta to Nashville for $49, with a $49 reverse trip as well. For a little bit more, folks flying out of Austin can snag a $91 one-way ticket to New Orleans. On the West Coast, a one-way trip out of LAX in Los Angeles to San Francisco is only $64. These are just a sampling of the deals to be found. If you want get in on the deal, put your departure city in the deal landing page and see what cheap fares are available for you.

Shutterstock

According to the Southwest Airlines website, the deal is good for flights booked to depart and/or return between Oct. 8, 2019 and March 4, 2019, but if you're thinking you'll snag cheap holiday flights, you'll want to check out the blackout dates. While some of the actual holidays aren't blacked out for U.S. continental travel, like Thanksgiving (Nov. 28), Christmas Eve (Dec. 24), and Christmas Day (Dec. 25), many of the surrounding dates are, including Nov. 22 and 24; Nov. 30 through Dec. 2; Dec. 19 through Dec. 23; Dec. 26, 2019 through Jan. 1, 2020; and Jan 4 and 5, 2020.

That might seem like a lot of missed opportunities, but if you can extend or shorten your trip by a day or two (or fly on a holiday), you might just be able to take advantage of the deals during the holiday season.

One more thing to keep in mind when you book is that travel is only valid on certain days of the week for certain destinations, so you'll want to keep an eye on the days with the deals when you're using the low fare calendar to book your flights. But, hey, with flights as cheap as $49, I'd say it's worth it to plan your vacay dates around the low fares. All that's left to do now is to send out the group text and lock down where the best place is for your next girls' trip. Plus, with the money you save on the flights you might just be able to splurge for the Airbnb with a pool. Any reason to bring out your fave swimsuit one more time this year, amirite?