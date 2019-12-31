It's time to welcome the new decade by scoring a cheap winter getaway. Southwest Airlines' 3-Day New Year's flight sale includes $59 one-way flights to local destinations and regional hotspots that'll turn up the heat this winter. Get ready to ring in 2020 with that exciting vacay you've been dreaming about.

Southwest's New Year's flight sale runs from Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, through Jan. 2, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PT, so don't waste any time. To get started on booking your trip, you'll want to use the low fare searcher on the New Year's Flight Sale page, where you'll be able to see the list of departure cities available. Once you've chosen your departure city, you'll be shown the flight itineraries along with the lowest fares you can snag. One of the cheapest flights is a $49 one-way flight from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas.

I decided to give the low fare searcher a shot and instantly found numerous dream bookings. Just to give you a preview of the vacays you could be taking in 2020, there's a $69 flight from Oakland to Long Beach in California; a $59 flight from Boston to Baltimore/Washington, Maryland; a $84 flight from Pittsburgh to Atlanta; and a $79 flight from Phoenix to Las Vegas. You'll want to try out the low fare searcher for yourself, because you'll find a whole slew of tropical getaways to keep you warm this season, including flights to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Once you've chosen your destination, you'll want to note some travel restrictions during the sale. You'll need to purchase your ticket 14 days in advance for continental U.S. travel and 21 days in advance for San Juan, Puerto Rico. The deal is also valid for continental U.S. travel from Jan. 14 through May 20, 2020, and sale prices are not valid for travel on Fridays and Sundays. If you're traveling to San Juan, Puerto Rico, the offer is valid from Jan. 21 through March 5, 2020, and April 14 through May 14, 2020. There are other specific restrictions for Interisland Hawaii travel and a few other locations, so make sure to check out the terms and conditions by scrolling to the bottom of the page before you finalize your booking. Since Southwest's New Year's flight sale ends Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PT, make sure to snatch the bargain deals before they're gone.