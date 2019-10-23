Now that temperatures are aggressively dropping and the start of November is just around the corner, there's no denying that, in the words of the Starks, winter is coming. Luckily, a warm weather escape is probably just a hop and a skip away by plane, which means you can put off the inevitable and soak in some patio season vibes while everyone else is going into full hibernation mode. Southwest Airlines' 2019 Winter Flight Sale, which began on Oct. 21 and runs until Thursday, Oct. 24, is your ticket for doing that without breaking the bank.

As someone who checks out flight sales on the regular to save bank on last-minute getaways, I'll say that Southwest is definitely at the top when it comes to budget airlines. Not only do you not have to mentally calculate baggage fees and add them to your ticket price with the company's two free checked bags policy, but you can cancel your trip right before your flight or change flights without any extra fees. So, when I heard that it was that time of year for Southwest Airlines' Winter Flight Sale, I was pretty stoked to see what great deals (preferably to sun-soaked locations) I could find.

According to the fine print, the company's winter sale goes through Oct. 24 at midnight PT, meaning you have about two days to sort through the different options and make moves on booking your vacation.

Looking through, I noticed that the lowest fares seemed to clock in around $49, such as a rock-bottom ticket from Atlanta to Nashville. If you've been dreaming of getting away to Music City, USA and strolling down Honky Tonk Highway sans parka, you'll definitely won't want to sleep on paying what's equivalent to two checked bags for your flight.

Stocksy/Raymond Forbes LLC

Meanwhile, paying $59 can score you a ticket from Oakland to Reno/Tahoe, from El Paso to Phoenix, and from Salt Lake City to Las Vegas. Meanwhile, if you're looking to fully embrace the fall foliage and changing colors, I'd recommend taking advantage of a $59 flight from from Providence to Washington D.C. These are just a few of the many low fares that are available, so I'd check out the domestic and international options on the Southwest sale page.

As with all flight sales, unfortunately, there's some fine print details to take into consideration before you move forward with your purchase. While travel stateside is valid as early as Nov. 4 through March 4, 2020, a 14-day advance purchase is required for domestic flights or 21 days for other flights, so I wouldn't wait until the last day of the sale to buy if you're wanting to fly out ASAP.

Meanwhile, any inter-island travel in Hawaii is valid from Nov. 11 through March 4 while travel to and from San Juan, Puerto Rico is valid between Nov. 11 through Dec. 5, 2019, and Jan. 13 through March 5. If you're planning to take advantage of some of the international ticket sales, meanwhile, you'll need to book between Nov. 11 through Dec. 11 and Jan. 7 through March 5 next year.

Per the fine print, continental U.S. travel is valid only Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays, so there's definitely a chance that you'll need to request some OOO time with this sale. Last but not least, a number of days are unsurprisingly blacked out around the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's holidays, so I'd check the details to make sure that your flight doesn't fall on one of those off days.

Still, these are probably some of the best prices you're going to see this season (can I reiterate zero baggage and flight change fees?!), so I'd set aside some time today to browse through and make moves on booking a getaway.