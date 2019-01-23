Valentine’s Day can be a tough time to be a party of one, especially when it feels like everyone around you is either celebrating their SO or wallowing in self-pity. I think it’s important to remember that Feb. 14 is a celebration of all kinds of love, and if you happen to be single when the holiday comes around, what better time to pamper yourself with some V-Day chocolates and the treat of retail therapy? Sour Patch Kids' Singles Only Amazon Store is a one-stop shop for embracing your singlehood in all its forms, so here's to embracing the spirit of Singles Appreciation Day with some new merch that makes riding solo look so good.

This year, Sour Patch Kids released its very first Singles Only Registry on Amazon, because there’s no reason you need to have a plus one to enjoy all the pampering that goes on for Valentine’s Day. In honor of Feb. 15, which has been dubbed Singles Appreciation Day by the candy company, Sour Patch aims to transform what could be a sour day into a sweet occasion that you’ll actually look forward to, courtesy of the custom Amazon shop curated for me, myself, and I.

I took a look at the lineup products, which Sour Patch Kids describes as the "ultimate 'treat yo’self' merchandise for those that want to celebrate themselves" and TBH, it’s all cute AF.

The shop offers everything from cozy blankets to body-length pillows to Sour Patch Kids Conversation Hearts, but the "No Baggage" tote and the "My Main Squeeze" pillow caught my eye with their cute messaging and fun designs.

Courtesy of Sour Patch Kids

The canvas tote bag is just $34.95 and comes in either black or white with a silhouette illustration of Sour Patch Kids’ logo, while the $66.99 microfiber body pillow comes in yellow, pink, or grey colors and features the words “My Main Squeeze” on one side. The best part? The ultra-soft pillow is 18 inches by 54 inches, meaning you’ll have the most comfortable cuddle buddy come Feb. 14.

Courtesy of Sour Patch Kids

TBH, I think even people who are coupled up will need, er, want to try one of these plush bad boys. Just one word of caution before you start adding all the products to your cart: The shipping costs tend to be pretty expensive (it’s $30 for the body pillow and about $7 for the tote), so I’d suggest keeping that in mind when deciding what to purchase.

Courtesy of Sour Patch Kids

With so many items to choose from, I'd recommend that you check out the Amazon Singles Registry sooner rather than later to make sure you get your order in before Feb. 14. Plus, to really help yourself celebrate the sweet single life, don’t forget to grab a bag or two of Sour Patch Kids' new Conversation Hearts, which is pretty much guaranteed to put a smile on your face. Who needs Sweethearts Candies when you've got the most relatable candies stamped with "Ew no," "Friend Zone," and "Ovr it"?

Modern dating is hard, y'all, but there's no reason why you can't sweeten this Valentine's Day by making it all about self-love.