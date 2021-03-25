April Fools' Day was basically canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there's one candy brand wants you to get back into the spirit so bad it's hosting a $25,000 TikTok giveaway. Thanks to Sour Patch Kids, you can post a prank video on TikTok for the chance to win $1,000. If you're already inspired to channel your inner prankster, here's how to enter Sour Patch Kids' April Fools' Day 2021 TikTok prank contest.

This April Fools' Day could have you taking away more than a good laugh because Sour Patch Kids' TikTok contest is shelling out a total of $25,000 to 25 people. Starting on Saturday, March 27, you can enter the "Sour Patch Prank Fund" contest, a TikTok challenge that asks you to share your best prank for a chance to score free cash or candy. If you're ready to try your luck, you can enter the TikTok contest by following @therealsourpatchkids TikTok account and posting a video of your April Fools' prank with the hashtags #SourPatchPrankFund and #Sweepstakes.

If you're down for the challenge, make sure to post your video before 11:59 p.m. ET on April 1. It's also important to note that your prank should be in good fun, safe, and respectful, because anything dangerous, violent, or inappropriate will be disqualified.

Sour Patch Kids will begin selecting winners at random throughout the day on April Fools' Day on Thursday, April 1, by posting comments on winning TikToks. If you're a winner, you'll receive a comment telling you whether you're one of the lucky 25 people to win $1,000 or one of 100 winners of one free 8-ounce pack of Sour Patch Kids candy. There will also be a final group of winners notified on Friday, April 2.

After the contest closes, cash prize winners will also get one 8-ounce pack of Sour Patch Kids candy to share with the person they pranked to show they're "sour" and "sweet."

Courtesy of Sour Patch Kids

In celebration of the contest, Sour Patch Kids is collaborating with five TikTok accounts known for their funny pranks. If you're in need of a little inspo, check out TikTokers like @TheCrazyGorilla, Alex, Mitchell, and Sean Virzi of the @VirziTriplets, Angie John's account @SometimesMamaYells, Santiago and Mikayla Gonzalez of @SantiAndMikay, and mom and son team TikTokers @TattedBoy92.

Whether you win or not, you'll also get the chance to see your prank video featured on Sour Patch Kids' TikTok channel. While the brand won't feature everyone's videos, you'll want to stay tuned to see if yours is selected.

Now that you know how to enter, it's time to browse through TikTok prank videos to jot down some inspo before you create your own vid for April Fools' Day. You should also make sure your prank is in accordance with local COVID-19 guidelines and in line with the CDC's latest guidance on social distancing and masking.