One thing that never fails to keep me up at night is the prospect of what might happen in the Game Of Thrones series finale. It's set to debut in a few short months in April 2019, and after an unbearably tumultuous season seven which aired back in summer 2017, diehard fans (myself included) are on sitting on the edge of their seats. Unfortunately, though, after hearing Sophie Turner's thoughts on the Game of Thrones finale, I'm completely convinced that the ending won't pan out like I'd hoped. What a bummer.

Everyone has different theories about what's going to happen in the Game of Thrones series finale. And while I'd love for the show to end with Westeros-wide peace and rainbows, I can almost guarantee that won't be the case. Obviously, the majority of Game of Thrones finale theories are totally and utterly heart-wrenching, because the HBO series never fails to tug at those heart strings. Even after months of seeking out spoilers, I hardly know what to expect, but, in an interview with IGN about her latest flick, Dark Phoenix, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones, opened up about how she thinks the series will end, per BuzzFeed. Based on her thoughts, sadly, it doesn't sound like it'll end like how most of their fanbase had hoped. Elite Daily reached out to Sophie Turner's representation for further comment, but did not hear back at time of publication.

When asked about her reaction to the script, Turner told IGN it involved "a lot of tears," and she thinks "a lot of fans will be disappointed." So, obviously, I'm already crying. Turner does, however, mention that "a lot of fans will be over the moon," and I have absolutely no idea what that means for me. In reality, though, I can (pretty fairly) assume it means I'll be hiding my face under a pillow for the entirety of the final season... so that's fun, I guess.

Although the ending might not be ideal for most of the Game of Thrones fanbase, the X-Men actress hinted that Sansa Stark will prevail with personal victories. So, that's always good. TBH, I was rooting for her from the start, even when she was just Arya's bratty older sister.

In the IGN interview, referring to Sansa's eighth season victory, Turner said:

She kind of takes ownership over who she is and what she stands for. Over the course of the series she’s been completely unaware of what she wants, where she wants to be, who she really is, and at the end of this season, I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show.

After hearing what Turner had to say, Twitter is buzzing with different theories, and I really don't know what to believe, at this point.

Most theories are predicting who will end up taking over Westeros.

... And others are simply prepared to be upset. I'm with you guys.

The ending of Game of Thrones is super up in the air right now. Based on Turner's reaction to the script, it sounds like fans' reactions will be pretty diverse, as well. I'm personally just trying not to cry in anticipation. Honestly, the wait is killing me.