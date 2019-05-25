Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas might have tied the knot in a spur-of-the-moment Vegas ceremony on May 1, but a more formal celebration is still in the books — and it could be just months away. On Friday, May 24, the Game of Thrones star dropped some clues about her upcoming nuptials while making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, including when the festivities will be going down. Get ready for what's bound to be the wedding of the summer, because Sophie Turner's comments about marrying Joe Jonas hint that they could be tying the knot once again in just a few months.

Back on May 1, the longtime loves surprised fans when they decided to get hitched in Las Vegas. The ceremony was complete with an Elvis impersonator, Ring Pop wedding bands, and Diplo as their wedding photographer, following the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

At the time, a source confirmed to ETOnline that while they're officially married, they're still planning on having a more traditional ceremony where they'll be surrounded by their closest friends and family.

"Joe and Sophie are a couple that loves to have fun and live in the moment," the insider told the publication. "That's exactly what getting hitched in Vegas was. The couple does plan to have a more formal wedding with their family and friends, but this ceremony was just fun. Joe and Sophie are planning to get married in Paris later this year."

While making an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, May 24, Turner appeared to hint that their second nuptials could be taking place sooner than we'd all hoped.

While looking through photos of her Vegas wedding with the host, Turner clarified, "We didn't choose [Diplo] to be our wedding photographer. He just kind of decided to live stream it."

The conversation then turned to their upcoming festivities, with Norton asking Turner if they were planning on having a big party soon. Turner played coy, just saying "potentially."

Norton, thinking he'd stumbled upon some secret information, joked, "Oh no, is that a secret? Not anymore."

He continued, "I didn't sign anything. It's in France, 15th of July … I have no idea."

Laughing, the actress said, "That was a pretty good guess."

The Graham Norton Show on YouTube

From the sounds of things, it looks like we can expect to see Turner and Jonas tie the knot once again in France this summer, possibly even around July 15. This year, July 15 lands on a Monday, which isn't a typical wedding day, given the ceremonies usually take place on weekends. But, hey, celebs live by their own rules, right? Basically, if you're into following the Jonai, keep your eyes peeled this summer for more wedding bells.

The second ceremony will have some pretty big shoes to fill. Judging from the livestream, the Chapel L'Amour nuptials in Las Vegas was quite the party with Nick and Kevin Jonas, Dan + Shay, Khalid, and other random celebrities in attendance. Still, while Turner's sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra took on the maid of honor duties at the celebration, fans couldn't help but notice that her co-star and best friend Maisie Williams — who'd previously been slated to be one of Turner's two maids of honors — didn't appear to be in attendance. As much as this couple loves to live in the moment, I'm not surprised that they would want a second ceremony that all of their close friends and family could also attend.

Kudos to these lovebirds for doing them and ringing in married life with not one, but two over-the-top celebrations.