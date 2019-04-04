Fasten your seatbelts, people. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Game of Thrones premiere body language is an emotional rollercoaster. I consulted with Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point to see exactly what can be learned from their red carpet body language. Brown looked at two pictures of the couple absolutely slaying it on the red carpet and explained everything there is to know about them based on those two images.

Needless to say, their body language on the red carpet when millions and millions of cameras are flashing at them and tons of reporters are calling their names and Turner has to be worrying about whether or not people are going to like her performance in the show everybody is walking down the red carpet to see is... not quite going to be standard. How these people act on red carpets is probably not how they act around each other when they're just chilling at home in their sweats watching re-runs of Game of Thrones.

In fact, Turner hasn't been shy about admitting that she's happier in private with Jonas than she is in the public eye. “I appreciate the private moments more than the public ones; I don’t go out as much as I used to. I’m a hermit,” Turner recently told Glamour UK in March 2019. “As an actor, it’s important to be able to dissolve into a character, to maintain some sort of anonymity and it’s hard if you’re dating a Jonas brother. Well, I think they [the paparazzi] follow Joe — I’m just the tag-along!”

Well, at the premiere the roles reversed and Jonas was actually the one being the tag along. And it looks like things still went very well for the duo.

She makes him really, really, reeeeally happy. Broadimage/Shutterstock "This is the happiest I’ve ever seen him," Brown exclaims upon seeing this picture. "He’s looking her straight in the eyes, they’re reaching for each other in a similar manner. Seems like they’re a good couple together." In fact, Brown says that based on this picture, it's clear that the two have a foundation of "total support."