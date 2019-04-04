I have been waiting for the entirety of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's relationship for Joe to lean in to all of the Game of Thrones references he can make. At the Game of Thrones Season 8 premiere last night, that finally happened. The final season of the HBO phenomenon series starts on Sunday, April 14. At Radio City Music Hall on April 3, the cast (killed off characters and those still standing) attended the Season 8 premiere. And Joe Jonas' photo with Sophie Turner at the GoT premiere is the Jophie content I have been waiting for!!

Jonas first posted a video of him and Turner rolling up to the premiere to his Instagram.

"What are we doing, Soph?" he asked as he pointed the camera at Turner.

"We're just going to the premiere," Turner said back, as they drove past the Game of Thrones posters outside of Radio City.

Jonas zoomed in on a poster and said, "Of what? Oh, this thing?" Then he let out a bit of a fangirl scream. Honestly, same.

Then, once inside the premiere party, Jonas posted a photo of him totally third-wheeling Sansa and Joffrey, aka Sophie Turner and Jack Gleeson.

We stan a reunion! Even if it's a reunion with The Worst Character On TV Ever™.

"WTF I thought this dude was dead... #KingJoffrey," Jonas perfectly captioned the post. As did I, Joseph. As did I.

Fans in the comment section can't get over this pop culture crossover event.

"Finally Joffrey and Sansa are together. Sansa's dream has come true," one fan commented, although I don't really think Sansa was all too keen to be with Joffrey by the time he was (mercifully brutally) killed off on the show. I'm just sayin'.

"Back from the dead like a White Walker," drag queen Natasha Thunderf*ck commented.

"I'm living for this sh*t," another user said. Same, sis. Same. And clearly, so is Jonas.

Here's the video he posted of him fangirling over getting to attend the final GoT premiere.

"Congratulations babe!" he captioned the post.

Turner and Jonas are famously quiet about their relationship. For a while, they barely did any red carpet appearances together. They've slowly but surely started to do so, however, appearing on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet together. And of course, they made this public appearance at the GoT premiere.

The couple is getting married this summer. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Turner told the story of how they got together in the first place and how much she loves him. Awwwww.

"He’s lovely," Turner told Harper's. "He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out."

Get this: long before Nick Jonas slid into Priyanka Chopra's DMs on Twitter, Joe Jonas slid into Sophie Turner's DMs on Instagram.

"We had a lot of mutual friends," said Turner, "and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

One fine day, indeed! Do you think Turner has kept Jonas in the dark about how Game of Thrones ends? I feel like he would want to find out when all of us fans (who aren't marrying Sansa Stark) find out. If you know, Joe. Just tell me. For the throne.