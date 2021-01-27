With the most adorable sporting event of the year less than a couple weeks away, Sonic is encouraging fans to tune into Puppy Bowl XVII with a refreshing sip in hand. While Team Ruff and Team Fluff will square off for the "Lombarkey" trophy starting at 2 p.m. ET. on Super Bowl Sunday, you can take advantage of Sonic's Puppy Bowl 2021 deal for even before then. Here's what to know about the paw-some limited-time promotion that's sure to have tails wagging.

For starters, the savings start way before the 70 puppy players from 22 different shelters and rescues face off on Sunday, Feb. 7. From Monday, Jan. 25 through Monday, Feb. 8, Sonic customers can head to the Sonic app or website to score a free large drink or Slush with any purchase. (A Large Slush usually costs about $2.39, and a Large Drink is usually about $1.89.)

Before ordering, you'll need to create a Sonic account either on the website or on the app, or sign in if you already have one. To take advantage of the deal, all you have to do is place your order at a participating drive-in Sonic location, apply the promo code "PUPPYBOWL," check out, and then voila, you can expect to score a refreshing sip completely on the house.

As always, there are a few fine print details to keep in mind when making your order. First of all, the freebie is only available "while supplies last" and there's a limit of one per person, meaning you might not want to wait until Feb. 8 to take advantage of the two week-long promo. Secondly, you can't use the deal with other deals or combos, and add-ins will cost extra if you choose to jazz up your drink of choice.

