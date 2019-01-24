I have a not-so-outlandish theory that any warm dessert tastes significantly better with a simple scoop of vanilla ice cream. Whether we're talking about a regular slice of pumpkin pie, or if it's a plate of freshly baked cookies, I'm truly convinced that a frozen scoop of vanilla truly makes everything better. And speaking of a la mode desserts, Sonic's new Oreo and Cinnabon Cinnasnacks A La Mode treats are coming out soon, and they're the tasty desserts I need in my life right now.

Starting on Tuesday, Jan. 29, Sonic will be offering two a la mode desserts of my dreams: Oreos A La Mode and Cinnabon Cinnasnacks A La Mode. According to Sonic Drive-In, each treat is served with a cold side of frozen vanilla ice cream, combining tantalizing hot and cold sensations. Both elicit a warm gooey texture along with delectable crunchiness, they only cost $2.99 each. You'll be able to buy some for yourself at participating Sonic Drive-In locations through March 4, while supplies last. Sadly, there aren't any Sonic locations where I live in New York City, but I'm totally down to take a road trip... especially to get my hands on some of these.

The hot fried Oreos look absolutely unreal, and that side of vanilla ice cream basically makes for a match made in heaven.

Courtesy of Sonic Drive-In

The Cinnabon Cinnasnacks, on the other hand, look pretty delicious, too. Cold vanilla ice cream and warm Cinnabon snacks? Definitely count me in.

Courtesy Of Sonic Drive-In

The photos definitely do both desserts justice. The mere sight of them is making my mouth water, and the fact that both are served separately from the ice cream completely maximizes dippability. Between you and me, this is starting to make me believe that dreams really do come true.

When you make your way Sonic to engorge yourself on a la mode desserts, make sure to order ahead of time via the Sonic app. Doing so will allow you to skip the line, according to Sonic Drive-In, and you'll also be able to get drinks and Slushes for half-price. So, it goes without saying that the app is totally worth downloading. It's free in the Apple App Store as well as the Google Play Store, so get on that as soon as you can.

It looks like Sonic Drive-In is no stranger to offering delectable limited-time treats. In fact, back in November 2018, the fast food chain started selling three Fritos Chili Cheese dishes, and simply thinking about them makes my stomach rumble. You were able to choose from Fritos Chili Pie, Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap, or the Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Burger, according to Sonic Drive-In, and each of them looked straight-up amazing... almost as delicious as the chain's new a la mode desserts.

Sonic is seriously slaying the game right now. There is absolutely nothing better than the combining hot fried Oreos and Cinnabon Cinnasnacks with ice cream, and I'm incredibly excited. In all seriousness, I'm mad jealous of anyone with a Sonic location in their neighborhood right about now. Let me live with you.