I don't know what it is about a good burger, but I have seriously been craving one lately. That's why I'm so excited about Sonic's half-priced cheeseburger deal on April 10. In an effort to save money, I usually eat a pretty boring lunch of whatever is leftover in my fridge. But, not today. This budget-friendly meal deal is good enough to make you think about canceling your usual lunch plans and opting for a bite of a juicy cheeseburger from Sonic. Are you hungry yet? Yep, I am too. Here's what you need to know about ordering a half-priced cheeseburger from Sonic.

If you're tired of eating the same old meals day in and day out, then it's high time to switch things up and swing by Sonic for a scrumptious cheeseburger. On Wednesday, April 10, the fast-food chain will be serving up single-patty cheeseburgers for 50 percent off the usual cost, according to a promotional email sent by Sonic. The deal can be redeemed at participating Sonic locations nationwide all day long. That way, you don't have to choose between having a cheeseburger for lunch or dinner. In theory, you could take part in this delicious deal for both meals. However, there is a limit of five cheeseburgers per order, according to Sonic. Just something to keep in mind if you'll be picking up lunch for your coworkers or dinner for your friends.

As I mentioned, the April 10 deal can only be used on single-patty cheeseburgers. According to Sonic, the basic cheeseburger comes topped with melted American cheese, crinkle-cut pickles, chopped onions, fresh shredded lettuce, and juicy, ripe tomatoes. All of this is piled high on a seasoned, 100 percent pure beef patty on a fluffy bun. Oh, and you get your pick of mustard, mayo, or ketchup, too. Yum. However, if you want to get fancy and add any extras to your half-priced burger, then it's going to cost you a little more. According to Sonic, add-ons aren't included in the overall price of the discounted cheeseburger.

Sonic makes it really easy to place your order before you arrive thanks to the Sonic app. It's available for download on iOS and Android devices. You'll need to create an account to place your order, but it only takes a minute to set that up.

Once you're in, go ahead and scroll down to the burger section of the app's menu to begin your order. You will also be prompted to select a nearby Sonic location where you want to grab your grub from. Then, head on over to the checkout screen. The discount will automatically come off the total of your single-patty cheeseburger, so there's no need to apply a special code or anything like that. If you're ordering in person, it's always a good idea to verify the half-priced cheeseburger deal just to be sure.

At my local Sonic, the total cost for a Sonic Cheeseburger is $4.19, according to the app. However, the discount shaves off $2.10. That brings the total down to $2.25 (including tax). The deal can't be combined with other promotions and offers, according to Sonic. You can choose from a variety of sides and snacks to go with your cheeseburger like a chili cheese tots, mozzarella sticks, handmade onion rings, and more.

This entire post has made me so hungry. Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to get a cheeseburger.