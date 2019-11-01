For most families, Halloween just comes one day a year, but for the Kardashians, All Hallow's Eve is more like All Hallows week. As if keeping up with the Kardashians isn't hard enough, during Halloween, it's nearly impossible. Every member — yes, every member — of the Kardashian-Jenner family rocks multiple costumes per year. They even have costumes to wear during the day and costumes to wear at night. As for Sofia Richie and Scott Disick, this year, they showed off an epic couple costume for the books. Get this: Sofia Richie and Scott Disick dressed as Barbie and Ken for Halloween and they looked oh so fabulous.

On Nov. 1, Richie shared a selfie with Disick showing off their costumes on Instagram. Richie rocked a vintage black-and-white swimsuit paired with a high ponytail, bangs, cat-eyes, and red lipstick. Meanwhile, Disick wore a red-and-white striped shirt with a white collar and matching red pants. He even went the extra mile by rocking slicked-back, platinum-blonde hair to get that clean-cut Ken look (I'm going to go out on a limb and guess it's a wig, but the jury is still out on that). Richie and Disick's ensembles totally screamed vintage Barbie and Ken.

If you feel like something is missing from Richie's costume, you're not wrong. Over on Richie's Instagram Stories, she shared another selfie and, this time, she added one very important detail: white sunglasses. Anybody else having flashbacks to playing with Barbie's sunglasses as a kid, or is that just me?

Sofia Richie Instagram

With Disick being one-half of a couples' costume, it seems only right I talk about his daughter, Penelope, who matched with her cousin North West for Halloween.

On Oct. 31, Kourtney Kardashian shared a picture of Penelope, North, and their friend, and they all looked absolutely adorable as little devils and angels.

Kourtney also got in on the Halloween fun. She dressed as Morticia from The Addams Family. While The Addams Family can work as a group costume idea, Kardashian decided to rock the costume solo — a total power move. She also dressed like a cowgirl for Kendall Jenner's Halloween bash.

The Kardashian fam slayed Halloween, once again. If history repeats itself, they'll definitely top themselves next year. The only question is how.