The Kardashian-Jenner family is one to watch every Halloween because they always go all-out. Take Kylie Jenner, for example. This year, she dressed as a Playboy Bunny, Princess Ariel, and Marilyn Monroe. The makeup mogul also dressed Stormi up as her mini-me — feathered purple dress with a cool wig to match and all. While Jenner went with a unique route her kid's costume, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian took a more classic approach with their children's. North and Penelope's devil costumes will totally make your heart burst because they are hella adorable.

This isn't the first time North and Penelope have coordinated their costumes. In 2018, North dressed as Kanye West, while Penelope dressed as Lil Pump in order to recreate the rappers' "I Love It" music video looks. That same year, they also dressed like giant sparkling water bottles to mimic West and Lil Pump's Saturday Night Live performance of "I Love It."

This year, North and Penelope have come together for another adorable matching costume idea: devils. Although they're twinning, North and Penelope put their own spin on their costumes with North dressed as a full-on devil, while Penelope dressed as a half-devil, half-angel. On Oct. 31, Kourtney shared the photo of her daughter, niece, and their friend on Instagram, along with the caption, "[Angel] or [devil]?"

So, Stormi dressed like Kylie Jenner for Halloween, while North and Penelope dressed as devils, but what about True? Obvi, her costume is just as cute as her cousins' outfits because she dressed like a Swan from Swan Lake. I repeat: Swan Lake.

Khloé revealed her daughter's costume a day before Halloween on Instagram. Let me tell you, Khloé took the costume reveal to another level by doing a whole photo shoot, and, after seeing the photos, I totally understand why. Basically, True not only dressed like Swan Lake, but she played the part near an actual lake. The set of photos look like something straight out of a fairy tale.

Khloé captioned her post, "♡ SwanLake with TuTu Halloween look 1 You know I have many more to share ♡," which hinted there was more costumes to come.

The Kardashian-Jenner family doesn't play when it comes to Halloween, y'all! They play to win every year.