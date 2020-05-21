Social Influencer Lucy Tranou's Travel Bucket List Is A Total Mood

Vibrant hues of turquoise, sherbet orange, and fuchsia melt across Lucy Tranou's Instagram feed. Her snapshots from the Greek Islands, the Taj Mahal, Marrakech, and Italy look straight out of a watercolor painting captured at sunset. It's obvious why her followers think @lucyintheskyy is, well, always in the sky. Whether she's documenting special "Blair and Serena moments" with her best friend, or embracing an iconic backwards-facing pose in yet another new place, Tranou's fans' loyalty is unmatched.

Although Tranou's cloud-hopping adventures have morphed into quarantining adventures at home with her loved ones, she's still using this time to reminisce on travel memories with her 257K IG fans. Tranou and I talked about Netflix, Nobu, and how she can't wait to travel for Elite Daily's How I Take Care feature, which focuses on how your favorite influencers, TikTokers, celebs, musicians, and activists are taking care of themselves at home during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here's who Tranou is following on IG for inspo and what her ideal European summer looks like. Spoiler alert: It's a major mood.

Her Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Who she's quarantining with: Her partner and their newborn

Who she's following on IG for travel inspo: Nathalie Aron of @voyagefox_

The shows she's currently watching on Netflix: Unorthodox and Sex and the City

One restaurant she can't wait to go to: Nobu

What's on her travel radar: If it's safe, a European summer with trips to the Greek Islands, mainland Greece, Italy, Turkey, and the South of France

She's consistent with her feed.

For [Instagram] Stories at home, I mainly show if I've purchased something online; [I'll] do an unboxing. [I'll post about my] day-to-day activities, [and] some captions from our daily walks and spring, the sunshine, and sunset walks, [too].

Her favorite place will fuel your desire to plan a future trip.

My favorite place, as far as beauty [goes], is the Maldives. You literally feel like you're entering a desktop image or something. It's amazing. Highly recommend.

She really, really likes her work.

When I work and answer emails, I feel very safe, like I'm doing something for myself. Spending time on something I like, doing photography, editing pictures. I like the feeling I get when I book a trip, organize a trip, and think about the destination and which places we're going to visit.

Like you, her wanderlust is so real RN.

I took traveling for granted, [even though] I did travel a lot. It's something I really miss and appreciate and will definitely be traveling again once all of this is over. I also really miss seeing my friends and planning to go for a coffee or lunch.

