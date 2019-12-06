Snooki Is Retiring From 'Jersey Shore' & Life Will Never Be The Same

People use the phrase "end of an era" about pretty much anything these days, but in this case, it's really freaking true. Ten years after the debut of MTV's genre-defining reality series, franchise favorite Nicole Polizzi, aka Snooki, is retiring from Jersey Shore. The announcement came from Snooki herself on the Dec. 6 episode of her podcast It's Happening with Snooki & Joey.

After thanking fans for their loyalty during the past decase since Jersey Shore debuted, Snooki said she would not be be joining Jersey Shore: Family Vacation if it's renewed for a fourth season.

"So here comes my breaking news... It's definitely a hard decision... I love you so much and don't hate me for my decision, but I have to do what's best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore," she said on the episode, addressing her listeners.

Snooki has been a beloved staple in the wildly successful Jersey Shore franchise since its debut in 2009 (although she got her start on another MTV show, Is She Really Going Out With Him?, the summer prior). The original Jersey Shore series ended after six seasons, but Snooki lived on with the franchise's first spinoff, Snooki & Jwoww (which aptly turned into Snooki & Jwoww: Moms with Attitude when they became moms). Then in 2018, six years after Jersey Shore, the original housemates reunited to kick off Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, which chronicles their lives as they cohabitate for a month in Miami.

The 32-year-old mom of three said leaving her children for a month to film contributed to her decision to not sign on for another season Family Vacation. "I hate being away from the kids; I don't like partying three days in a row. It's just not my life anymore," she said.

The show's drama also played a factor in her retirement decision. "Lately, everything is so serious, and when it comes to our show, it's not about like, 'team this,' 'team that,' and fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member," Snooki explained on her podcast. She also said the show is not as lighthearted as it once was.

Snooki has become a staple of the reality TV landscape, winning many hearts with her outspoken and lovable personality. Luckily for fans heartbroken by this news, Snooki's Jersey Shore departure doesn't mean she'll be leaving the public eye completely. She just announced a live podcast tour, and her social media profiles are still active for fans to keep up with her. She's also an entrepreneur, so maybe she'll have something else in the works for fans to get their hands on soon.