I don't know what it is about cute doggos in photos, but no matter how many basic selfies you take alongside your beloved pup, they will never, ever get old. But sometimes, that cute AF pet selfie could use an extra little something-something. Luckily, Snapchat is now giving users the chance to take photos with Lenses that are actually made to appear on your dog's face. Yes, you heard that correctly: Snapchat's new Dog Lenses for your pup will actually let you pose alongside your furry friend. To be completely honest, this is a holiday miracle.

If you're an animal lover, there's a pretty good chance you'll recall when Snapchat launched a series of adorable Cat Lenses in November. And although the feline Lenses were absolutely enchanting, on Dec. 24, the app is launching something for all dog owners, or basically anyone who wants to pose with their pooch. Yep, Snapchat created a series of super cute dog Lenses, according to a Snap spokesperson, and it's making me want to get a dog right now more than ever.

Whether you're playing fetch in the park, getting ready for meal time, or if you're simply watching Netflix and chilling at home, there's no wrong way to use them. Just make sure to share it with all your friends and family, because they're guaranteed to get a kick out of them.

Courtesy Of Snap

OK though, for real... how cute are each and every one of these darling Snapchat Dog Lenses? As evidenced from the photos above, that lovable fluff ball on the left is owning that dog treat crown, the Frenchie in the middle is rocking those hipster frames, and, as you can see, the tiny doggo on the end is clearly loving that butterfly. There are actual tears in my eyes right now, y'all. I'm totally and utterly obsessed with each and every one of these glorious pups.

Courtesy Of Snapchat

If you're trying to figure out how to get your doggo to wear a Lens loud and proud, using the dog filters on your fur baby is quite simple, according to a Snap spokesperson. To do so, just open Snapchat and tap to see your Lens options. From there, you'll be able to sit back, align the camera with your and your pup's face, and boom. You'll be able to strike a pose alongside your doggo. You can turn your faces into pizza, or you can even give you and your furry little pal reindeer antlers. Regardless of what you choose, they're all hella cute, and while there are several options right now, keep your eyes peeled — the app plans to release even more in the near future.

Courtesy Of Snapchat

Oh, and if you're wondering where the cute doggos modeling the Lenses are from, you'll be happy to know that they are totally adoptable. Wags & Walks, an adoption center, provided the model pups for the Dog Lenses launch, so you can take a look at the the Los Angeles-based adoption center if any (or all) of these pups look like the furry pal for you.

Whether you happen to be a proud pup owner, if you dabble in dog walking, or if you simply love taking pictures with other people's fur babies (hollah), Snapchat's Dog Lenses are about to up your pet selfie games by like, thousands of points. There are so many to choose from, and each will definitely make your heart melt into a gooey puddle on the floor. Good luck, stay strong, and most importantly, send me all of your amazing Dog Lens selfies.