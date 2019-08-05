If you're ready to add some heat to your snack routine, popcorn's answer to Flamin' Hot Cheetos is here to take your summer munching up a notch. In my honest opinion, it's pretty hard to beat out the drool-worthy combination of white cheddar, popcorn, and the Flamin' Hot spice you know and love, which is why Smartfood's Flamin' Hot White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn is about to be a regular addition to your snack cupboard. You'll definitely want to update your weekly groceries list, because who wants to sleep on these tasty morsels?

Personally, I've always that that Flamin' Hot Cheetos are the GOAT of snack foods. Not only are do the bites serve up just the right amount of spice to toe the line between the good kind of heat and the mouth-numbing kind that has you chugging a jug of water, but they're also incredibly addictive. The bright red nibbles have their own cult following, have inspired Halloween costumes in their likeness (like the one Katy Perry wore back in 2014), and have been re-made in puffs, bagels, and even bouquets.

That being said, I'm just going to come right out and say that the latest Flamin' Hot-inspired mash-up might just be better than the original. Popcorn company Smartfood first debuted Flamin' Hot White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn earlier this year with a limited release at Walmart and Sam's Club stores. Unsurprisingly, the potent flavor combination of white cheddar and Flamin' Hot spice paired with the naturally airy and crunchy texture of popcorn was a huge hit and had hungry customers clamoring for more. Seriously, though, it's like your favorite food groups got married and had a baby, and the cheese-laden, Flamin'Hot spiced result is undeniably mouthwatering.

Since then, the company has rolled out the addictive new snack to a variety of retailers nationwide. Now, you can just add the spicy treats to your grocery list and grab a bag (or ten) while you're shopping without needing to plan any extra stops.

According to Bustle, the bags of fiery goodness are currently retailing for $1.89 to $3.79 depending on the size (although I'd probably grab the biggest bag of Flamin' Hot popcorn you can find). Surprisingly for how good it tastes, Smartfood's Flamin' Hot White Cheddar Flavored Popcorn is actually a lot healthier than the original cheetos. According to Fritolay's website, each serving of these bad boys is only 150 calories and it doesn't feature any artificial flavors or MSG. Considering that Flamin' Hot Cheetos have been banned in several schools due to their unhealthy nutritional content, this gives you just one more incentive to try these air-popped bites instead of your go-to spicy cheetos on your next shopping run.

So, do these bad boys live up to the hype? Judging from Twitter, you'll probably want to cancel the rest of your plans for today and head to the store.

Again, these mouth-numbing bad boys are currently on sale at retailers nationwide (you can check the store locator if you want to make sure that your local grocery spot carries them), so you can bet that the rest of your summer is about to get pretty fire.