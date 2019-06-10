If you thought your story about how you met your significant other was cute, there's a guy on Twitter who's ready to give you a run for your money. No, seriously. @SixthFormPoet's story about meeting his wife at a cemetery is better than any rom-com out there right now.

It all started when Twitter user @SixthFormPoet lost his dad. "He was buried in a small village in Sussex," he wrote at the start of a long Twitter thread he devoted to this story. "I was really close to my dad so I visited his grave a lot. I still do."

"I always took flowers and my mum visited a lot and she always took flowers and my grandparents were still alive then and they always took flowers," he continued. "My dad’s grave frequently resembled a solid third place at the Chelsea Flower Show."

This is all lovely, but Sixth Form Poet began to feel sorry for the man buried next to his dad. "Died on Christmas Day aged 37, no one left him flowers and now there’s a pop-up florist in the grave next door," he explained. "So I started buying him flowers. I STARTED BUYING FLOWERS FOR A DECEASED MAN I’D NEVER MET."

I mean, it's dark. But you have to see the comedy there. And the story only gets better from there.

"I did this for quite some time, but I never mentioned it to anyone. It was a little private joke with myself, I was making the world a better place one bunch of flowers at a time," he continued. "I know it sounds weird but I came to think of him as a friend."

The problem was, he had no idea how his new "friend" died or why nobody would bring flowers. "I wondered if there was a hidden connection between us, something secretly drawing me to him," he shared. "Maybe we went to the same school, played for the same football club or whatever. So I Googled his name, and 10 seconds later I found him."

What he found wasn't exactly pleasant. "His wife didn’t leave him flowers BECAUSE HE’D MURDERED HER. ON CHRISTMAS DAY," he wrote. "After he murdered his wife, he murdered her parents too. And after that he jumped in front of the only train going through Balcombe tunnel that Christmas night."

Yep. Pretty dark stuff. "THAT was why no one ever left him flowers," he continued. "No one except me, of course. I left him flowers. I left him flowers every couple of weeks. Every couple of weeks FOR TWO AND A HALF YEARS."

Needless to say, when he found out he'd been bringing a murderer flowers for two and a half years, he started to feel a little guilty. "I felt terrible for his wife and her parents," he said. "Now, I wasn’t going to leave them flowers every couple of weeks for two and a half years but I did feel like I owed them some sort of apology."

So he found out where they were buried, bought flowers, and headed over to their cemetery. "As I was standing at their graves mumbling apologies, a woman appeared behind me," he shared. "She wanted to know who I was and why I was leaving flowers for her aunt and grandparents. AWKWARD."

OK, guys. Brace yourselves. Here's where things get really good. "I explained and she said OK that’s weird but quite sweet," he continued. "I said thanks, yes it is a bit weird and oh god I ASKED HER OUT FOR A DRINK. Incredibly, she said yes. Two years later she said yes again when I asked her to marry me because that is how I met my wife."

And that, my friends, is the end of literally the best story ever.