'Sister, Sister' Is Getting A Reboot & '90s Babies Are So, So Excited
Go home, Roger? More like "COME HOME, ROGER!" If you guys can even believe it, the television show of my childhood, Sister, Sister, is getting a reboot. I am LIVING for it. I bet you can hear the theme song in your head right now. Reports confirm the '90s feel-good family show is coming back, and I can't imagine a better gift to feed my nostalgic soul.
Tia and Tamera Mowry told their pesky neighbor Roger to go home for the last time in 1999, which means it's been almost 20 years since we last checked in with the sisters. Real-life biological twins, Tia and Tamera, have embarked on their own journeys since ending the series, though they've always remained close.
Tia got married to American actor Cory Hardrict and hosts her own cooking show, Tia Mowry at Home, on the Cooking Channel. Tamera co-hosts the talk show The Real, and is married to retired professional baseball player, Adam Housley. BOTH twins are moms! (Damn those lucky freaking kids.)
If you thought motherhood, married life, and their professional endeavors was going to keep them away from a Sister, Sister reboot,
Actress Jackée Harry, who played the twins' mother, Lisa Landry, confirmed the good news during an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show. Harvey asked her if she had any reboot updates, and she slyly responded, "Yeah. It's happening."
Obviously, the audience lost it.
Back in May of 2017, Tia teased the reboot in an interview with Nylon. In fact, she admitted they were looking to get production started. She said,
OK, BUT WHAT ARE THE DETAILS? Where will the series pick up? Will there be new characters? Does Roger still live next door???
Tia filled Entertainment Tonight in on some of the juicy specifics. She confessed,
She also told US Weekly in November,
In addition to Harry, Tim Reid, who played the sisters' father, Ray Campell, is slated for the reboot.
Alas, there is no confirmation on Roger, aka actor Marques Houston. Since the series ended, Houston has worked in the music industry and has released six solo albums since 2005.
If you peep his Instagram, you'll see he also loves a good selfie.
In an uncertain world during uncertain times, it's nice to know that some things remain consistent. Ya know, like these sisters' love and support for one another.
In an old interview with The Huffington Post, Tamera talked about how in sync she and Tia really are. She explained,
Honestly, that sounds like a weird, amazing dream. We can't wait for this.
