'Sister, Sister' Is Getting A Reboot & '90s Babies Are So, So Excited

Go home, Roger? More like "COME HOME, ROGER!" If you guys can even believe it, the television show of my childhood, Sister, Sister, is getting a reboot. I am LIVING for it. I bet you can hear the theme song in your head right now. Reports confirm the '90s feel-good family show is coming back, and I can't imagine a better gift to feed my nostalgic soul.

Tia and Tamera Mowry told their pesky neighbor Roger to go home for the last time in 1999, which means it's been almost 20 years since we last checked in with the sisters. Real-life biological twins, Tia and Tamera, have embarked on their own journeys since ending the series, though they've always remained close.

Tia got married to American actor Cory Hardrict and hosts her own cooking show, Tia Mowry at Home, on the Cooking Channel. Tamera co-hosts the talk show The Real, and is married to retired professional baseball player, Adam Housley. BOTH twins are moms! (Damn those lucky freaking kids.)

If you thought motherhood, married life, and their professional endeavors was going to keep them away from a Sister, Sister reboot, you're an idiot.

Actress Jackée Harry, who played the twins' mother, Lisa Landry, confirmed the good news during an appearance on The Steve Harvey Show. Harvey asked her if she had any reboot updates, and she slyly responded, "Yeah. It's happening."

Obviously, the audience lost it.

Steve TV Show on YouTube

Back in May of 2017, Tia teased the reboot in an interview with Nylon. In fact, she admitted they were looking to get production started. She said,

We're looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show. I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it's a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.

OK, BUT WHAT ARE THE DETAILS? Where will the series pick up? Will there be new characters? Does Roger still live next door???

Tia filled Entertainment Tonight in on some of the juicy specifics. She confessed,

I think I would want it to pick up with where our lives are now. We're married with kids. But I definitely would want it to focus on the power of sisterhood.

She also told US Weekly in November,

[It’s] amazing and wonderful. My sister and I are taking meetings as we speak, so it’s definitely closer than ever to making this reboot happen. We are being told that they want it to be or happen next year in the fall. So, it’s going by so fast, everything.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to Harry, Tim Reid, who played the sisters' father, Ray Campell, is slated for the reboot.

Alas, there is no confirmation on Roger, aka actor Marques Houston. Since the series ended, Houston has worked in the music industry and has released six solo albums since 2005.

If you peep his Instagram, you'll see he also loves a good selfie.

In an uncertain world during uncertain times, it's nice to know that some things remain consistent. Ya know, like these sisters' love and support for one another.

In an old interview with The Huffington Post, Tamera talked about how in sync she and Tia really are. She explained,

Tia and I have twin telepathy. I know exactly what she’s thinking, I can feel her and I can sense her. All I have to do is look in her eyes and I can tell what she’s thinking and vice versa.

Honestly, that sounds like a weird, amazing dream. We can't wait for this.

