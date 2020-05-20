Sia and Maddie Ziegler have proven to be the ultimate team in the past, and now, they're back with more music magic. The two linked up to release a new song from the motion picture Music, and the video is everything. If you're in the mood to have an epic dance party right at home, you'll want to watch Sia's "Together" music video starring Maddie Ziegler. Trust me, it's nearly impossible not to dance along.

Sia released the video of May 20, and in addition to Ziegler, she enlisted Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr. to make appearances. “Together” is one of 10 new songs Sia has written for the upcoming release of Music, and it's all about saying goodbye to the past while looking to the future.

In the chorus Sia sings:

"Come now set the past on fire/Stand up raise your face to the sky, my love/Together, we can take it higher/Oh, together, we can take it higher/Come now set the past on fire/Stand up raise your face to the sky, my love/Together, we can take it higher/Oh, together, we can take it higher."

Ziegler is the main star of the visual, where she dances around dressed up as a praying emoji. Between that, and Hudson's dance moves, the video is nothing short of iconic.

In the past, Sia and Ziegler have also worked together on videos for "Chandelier," "Passenger," "Unstoppable," and more. But when it comes to "Together," it's especially meaningful, seeing as its the first peek at Sia’s directorial debut.

Music is based on a children’s book by Dallas Clayton, and the feature film will be here before fans know it. According to Sia, the film is due out in September.

"I have a few features coming up but am focused on my movie which is now due for release Sept, it's a musical so after I promote that I'll put out a new album," she tweeted in February.

While I wait for the full feature film, I'll be watching "Together" on repeat. Sia really brought the positive vibes with this one, and I am here. for. it.