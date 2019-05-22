I've never been one to intentionally keep tabs on an ex. If anything, it's the opposite — I try and cut all ties so that I can get over them as quickly as possible. But imposing a total blackout, what with social media, is next to impossible. So, hearing a few bits and pieces is pretty much inevitable. Most of the time it's easy to ignore, but if I were to hear they were really going through something I don't know if I could. I'd probably want reach out. But should you text your ex if they’re struggling? Or is it totally inappropriate to reach out to an ex about what they are going through, after you've broken up?

Honestly, It's complicated. On the one hand, this is someone you once cared for or even loved (and maybe still do). But on the other, you've made a conscious decision to not be a part of each others lives anymore. It's tricky and definitely a grey area. So, to get a better idea of how to handle this situation, I reached out to the experts for their take on when, if, and how to text a ex if you know they are struggling and in need of support. Here is what they had to say.

When to reach out — and when not to. Giphy If you’re considering texting a struggling ex, NYC relationship expert and love coach Susan Winter tells Elite Daily it will all depend on what your current dynamic is with the ex and how you left things. “The question as to whether to reach out to an ex or not depends upon your current level of comfort with each other. If the breakup up was amicable and you're now friendly, reaching out in a time of crisis is the right choice. You're showing concern and support,” she explains. Dr. Gary Brown, a prominent couples therapist in Los Angeles, tells Elite Daily he agrees reaching out to an ex who you are good terms with totally appropriate. "You can certainly text your ex when they are struggling if both of you agreed that you wanted to maintain a friendship after you broke up,” he says. However, he cautions against contacting a former partner who you have previously agreed to cut off communication with. Winter adds that texting an ex you have unresolved feelings with is a bad idea. “If one of you still has deep feelings for the other, reaching can feel like walking a tightrope between concern and torment. You care, and would like to support your ex. But you don't want your contact to inspire false hope for them, or yourself," says Winter.

What to say in the text. Giphy Deciding whether or not to send a text is really just the first step. Next, you actually have to figure out what to say, which can be difficult. Again, Winter says it really depends on how you left things at the end of the relationship. If the situation is more tricky, she suggests sending them something brief, but warm, such as "I've heard you're going through a challenging time. Truly wishing you well." While this might seem cold or brisk if you're friends, if things are more complicated, then this is a way to test the waters. However, if you are on friendlier terms, Winter says you can be more specific. Dr. Brown also favors a more direct approach. “You might simply want to say that, ‘I heard (or see on x social media) that you are having a rough time and wanted to let you know that I'm still here for you’,” he advises.