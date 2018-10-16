Focusing on qualities over appearance or breaking out of bad patterns are both totally OK reasons to broaden your dating horizons. However, even more important is honoring your instincts. So while both the experts agree that keeping an open mind is a good thing, you should first and foremost consider what your internal voice is telling you, and go from from there. “I think we need to define ‘not into.’ Because if we are talking strictly physical/sexual attraction, that's one thing. But if it's incompatibility in other key areas, like life values, personalities just don't jive and you feel like you are having to force it or rationalize all the reasons why you should stick it out, that's not a good sign, especially early on!” says Dorell, adding that “listening to your body’s instincts about whether you want to be physically near someone is essential.”

Ultimately, the question of whether or not you should give someone you're not totally into right away a shot is totally up to you. There are some really compelling reasons to keep an open mind, since you never know who may actually turn out to be a the best match for you, and chemistry can grow over time. However, if your heart or body is telling you someone is not for you, believe and honor that voice. You certainly don't owe anyone a date and you have the right to say no. Period.

