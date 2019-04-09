Something super exciting is going on with one of your favorite online shopping destinations today and chances are you didn't even know about it. That's because Shopbop's Buy More, Save More sale 2019 is one of the week's (maybe the month's) best kept secrets but I'm here to scream it loud because it's something you'll most definitely want to get in on. If you head to Shopbop's site you'll notice that there's currently zero indication of a sale whatsoever. If you hadn't clicked on this article you'd probably never even know about it, so pat yourself on the back because you're about to find out just how easy it is to gain access to some major savings.

From now until tomorrow morning, enter the code "EVENT19" at checkout and watch as all of the items in your cart become significantly cheaper. As its Buy More, Save More name indicates, the sale's discounts are based on how much you spend. Any order under $500 will automatically be qualified for 20 percent off, while any order above $500 will qualify for 25 percent off. All you have to do is enter the above code and you're golden, it literally couldn't be easier. Whether you're on the hunt for spring and summer staples or you're looking for an extra special statement piece, Shopbop will definitely have what you're looking for. Peruse some of their best offerings below.

The Cat's Meow

Hofmann Copenhagen A-Line Animal Print Dress $266 Shopbop Buy Now

This dress is wild in all the best ways. Between its punchy tiger print, off the shoulder neckline, and puffed sleeves, its got a lot going on. But in this case, more is more—it's a standout spring and summer dress.

What A Punk

Dr. Martens Xabier Sandals $125 Shopbop Buy Now

Dr Martens, sandal style. They're almost better than the brand's signature boots! Featuring a chunky tread and two metal rings, they definitely boast a tough feel. Pair them with a dress or skirt for the perfect sartorial contradiction.

Bombshells

Rachel Antonoff Vinita Midi Skirt $258 Shopbop Buy Now

Yes, this bubblegum pink skirt is covered in oversized prawns and yes, it absolutely rules. Wear this anywhere and you'll turn heads for all the right reasons. It's the definition of playful.

In The Clear

Cult Gaia Rhea Earrings $88 Shopbop Buy Now

Lucite hoops are having a major moment, so why not get a pair boasting an unexpected orange detail?

Much Love

Free People True To The Heart Tank $40.80 Shopbop Buy Now

This cute tank top emblazoned in tiny black hearts is the perfect go-to warm weather piece. It pairs well with just about anything but is still stylized enough to not feel like a basic.

Full Spectrum

R13 Tie Dye Kimono Sleeve Tee $295 Shopbop Buy Now

Dive head first into the tie-dye trend with this badass tee. Featuring a retro-looking skeleton graphic and eye-popping palette, it's as groovy as it gets.

Go Green

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Emilia Midi Dress $189 Shopbop Buy Now

The cut, the subtle print, the bow sleeve details—this dress is sweet style incarnate.

Pick Me

All Things Mochi Berry Earrings $165 Shopbop Buy Now

The sweetest jewelry you'll ever see! These mochi berry earrings are all kinds of playful and will add a juicy kick to any look.

Mad For Plaid

GANNI Seersucker Check Top $115 Shopbop Buy Now

Plaid gets a summer-appropriate makeover with this checked seersucker tank top. Your inner '90s babe will approve.