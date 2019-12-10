Since having her baby on Oct. 20, Shay Mitchell hasn't been able to catch a break from the mommy-shamers. Trolls tried to drag her for attending Drake's birthday party after giving birth and, now, another member of the mom police is coming for the actress for bonding with her child on the 'gram. But the actress isn't here for it. You have to see Shay Mitchell's response to a fan shaming her breastfeeding photo. It was truly epic.

On Dec. 10, Mitchell shared a glamorous photo breastfeeding baby Atlas Noa. She captioned the snap "Breast Friends." Many friends and followers left adoring comments, like "Mommy goals" and "Look at that little tushhhhhhh." But since the internet is also a place where trolls share their unsolicited opinions on everything and anything, Mitchell's photo was sure to draw criticism from a hater or two.

One fan, in particular, attempted to shame Mitchell for sharing the moment, claiming the photo was taken solely to get attention.

"I'm a fan of hers, but this picture just says but it's an attention getter. She's not even looking at the baby, she's not connected with the baby, she's connected with the camera," the fan wrote.

Mitchell was not here for the mess, writing, "I missed the part in the baby books that said I have to maintain eye contact with my daughter while she feeds rather than capturing an amazing moment we were having," she wrote, before delivering an epic blow. "Pls let me know where I can download your parenting manual, I'll get right on it!" she finished. You can see the gorgeous photo and epic clapback on Instagram account CommentsByCelebs.

Every mother is allowed to set her own boundaries for what and how they share photos on social media. Good for Mitchell for standing her ground.