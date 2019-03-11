Nowadays, the term "limited series" should be taken lightly. There's always room for more interpretations of a story that's seemingly over, and HBO's Sharp Objects may be the next limited series to be revisited unexpectedly. According to its showrunner, Sharp Objects Season 2 is apparently a possibility, but we shouldn't mark our calendars for its return anytime soon.

Based on Gillian Flynn's novel, Sharp Objects debuted as a miniseries on HBO in July 2018. Amy Adams starred as journalist Camille Preaker, who returns to her Missouri hometown to investigate a series of murders. While working, she's forced to explore her testy relationships with her mother Adora (Patricia Clarkson) and half-sister Amma (Eliza Scanlen). In case your summer didn't culminate with watching the creepy solution to these murders, the drama's ending was fairly similar to that of the 2006 novel. Still, since Flynn also wrote and produced the series, introducing new material in a second season isn't totally far-fetched.

The likelihood of this happening is still unclear, but Sharp Objects showrunner Marti Noxon is open to more of the series. As a key note speaker at SXSW in Austin, Texas, she revealed that she and Flynn are discussing whether Sharp Objects has more story to tell.

"When the truth of [Camille's] life gets close, she finally moves toward it," Noxon told the audience. "Maybe there will be a sequel and we'll get to find out. Gillian and I have some thoughts on it."

This wouldn't be the first time a book-to-TV HBO adaptation expanded beyond the source material. After the network developed Liane Moriarty's Big Little Lies into a 2017 limited series, the show's widespread success led to the making of a second season that's set to premiere in June 2019. We have to wait and see how the new story fares in comparison to Season 1, but its probable success may bode well for the possibility of more Sharp Objects.

Of course, just like Big Little Lies, the schedules of Sharp Objects' A-list cast may prevent new episodes from even happening. Following the series finale in August 2018, Noxon told The Hollywood Reporter:

[Season 2's] off the table in terms of, people are going on to their next projects, and it was a pretty hard A-team to assemble. It's not hard to imagine from a story standpoint, because obviously we love these characters, but from a technical standpoint it seems like a long shot.

Noxon also spilled during her SXSW talk that it was HBO's decision to bill Sharp Objects as a limited project. If it were up to her, we'd probably see much more of the show, but Noxon and Flynn are also cautious about the chances of more not being merrier. "I do think there are certain things that are just limited, and should be," she said at SXSW. "It's only if you can see more [story] and see the world expanding that you should try and go for more."

She definitely has a strong point. If more Sharp Objects isn't in the cards, at least we have the show's possible awards season buzz to anticipate later this year.