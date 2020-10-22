Sometimes you just need to revisit your childhood with a good nostalgic movie. The Adventures of Sharkboy & Lavagirl in 3-D is the perfect movie for a good trip down memory lane: It's got a fun fantasy premise, early 2000s haircuts, and a baby-faced young Taylor Lautner. But you better get all your nostalgia views in soon. Sharkboy & Lavagirl is leaving Netflix in November, so there are just a few weeks left to watch.

Sharkboy & Lavagirl is pretty much the embodiment of every kid's fantasy... literally. In case you need a refresher, the 2005 movie tells the story of one young boy's (Cayden Boyd) imaginary friends Sharkboy (Lautner) and Lavagirl (Taylor Dooley), who come to life to defeat a super villain named Mr. Electric (George Lopez). For all the kids (and, let's be real, adults too) who want to see their favorite action heroes come to life, Sharkboy & Lavagirl is the ultimate wish fulfillment. But that wish will only be fulfilled on Netflix for a short time longer; on Nov. 30, Sharkboy & Lavagirl will leave Netflix. The good news, though, is that even once Sharkboy & Lavagirl leaves Netflix in November, it won't be the last the streamer sees of the iconic duo.

Dimension Films

Earlier this year, director Robert Rodriguez announced that Sharkboy and Lavagirl will return in a Netflix-produced movie called We Can Be Heroes. Since it's been over 15 years since the original movie, though, this time Sharkboy and Lavagirl will be adults. The two have a daughter who's inherited powers from both her parents, and she's the one who takes center stage in the new movie. We Can Be Heroes centers on a group of 11 superhero kids who have to team together to rescue their parents. In a ComicCon@Home panel, Rodriguez said the new movie is "like an Avengers team but they all have kids. The kids have powers but they don’t know how to use them because they’re just so young."

There's no news on the release date of We Can Be Heroes just yet. In the meantime, though, fans can catch up with the original Sharkboy & Lavagirl on Netflix until Nov. 30.