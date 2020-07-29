After 15 years away, Sharkboy and Lavagirl are about to make an unexpected comeback in a new Netflix movie. The two superheroes from 2005's The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D will be all grown up in a newly announced follow-up film, called We Can Be Heroes. Don't expect the same childish antics from the duo, though, because Netflix's We Can Be Heroes will have Sharkboy and Lavagirl as adults.

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dooley played the superhero duo Sharkboy and Lavagirl in the original children's action film, which followed director Robert Rodriguez's original trilogy of thematically similar but canonically unrelated Spy Kids movies. While Dooley is confirmed to reprise her role as Lavagirl in Rodriguez's upcoming movie We Can Be Heroes, the jury's still out on whether fans will get to see Lautner in his iconic shark supersuit once more. While talking about the movie at a virtual Comic-Con panel, Rodriguez stated the only speaking role in the film is for Lavagirl at the moment, so fans will just have to hold out hope for Sharkboy to also pop up.

The new movie won't actually center on Sharkboy and Lavagirl; instead, their daughter will take center stage. Yep, you heard that right: Sharkboy and Lavagirl have a kid together! We Can Be Heroes focuses on a group of superhero children who come together to try to rescue their kidnapped parents. As the plot suggests, Sharkboy and Lavagirl probably won't get a lot of screen time since they'll be held captive for most of the movie, but fans will get to meet the duo's daughter, who has apparently inherited both of her parents' superpowers.

Dimension Films

The upcoming movie will also star Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal, and Christian Slater, presumably all as superhero parents who will be kidnapped along with Sharkboy and Lavagirl. Rodriguez described the movie as something similar to the Avengers, but with a group of kids just figuring out their powers.

There's no word yet on when We Can be Heroes will premiere on Netflix, but Rodriguez did share the film had been shot and was in the editing process when the coronavirus pandemic hit, so its sounds like it won't be delayed like many movies are. Hopefully, fans can expect to see Sharkboy and Lavagirl make their big comeback in We Can Be Heroes toward the end of 2020 or sometime in 2021.