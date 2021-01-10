Shake Shack launched a new Korean-inspired menu on Jan. 5, which means you can kick off 2021 with some bold new flavors. Shake Shack's new Korean-style Fried Chick'n features crispy chicken, kimchi, and more. There are also fries, shake, and more on the limited-edition menu.

The Korean-style Fried Chick’n menu, which is available through April 5 at all nationwide locations, puts a unique twist on the brand's classics. You'll be able to try out Korean-style Fried Chick'n, which was inspired by a trip to Seoul by the brand's culinary team. The menu item, which costs $7.19, is a sandwich that features crispy chicken breast glazed with a spicy sweet Gochujang (fermented chili paste) sauce. It's served on top of white kimchi slaw that's made with Choi’s Kimchi, and finished off with toasted sesame seeds.

If you're looking for a snack that's perfect on the go, you'll want to check out the Korean-style Gochujang Chick’n Bites, which are made from crispy, whole white meat chicken and served with spicy-sweet Gochujang mayo sauce. A six-piece order costs $5.19, while a 10-piece costs $7.19.

To pair with your bites, you'll want to grab Korean-style Gochujang Fries for $3.49. The crispy crinkle cut fries come with spicy-sweet Gochujang mayo sauce for all your dipping needs. Of course, your `Shake Shack meal isn't complete without a sweet treat. The new Black Sugar Vanilla Shake is a vanilla frozen custard that's blended with hand-spun black sugar, giving it a toasty caramel-y taste. It's all topped off with whipped cream and black sugar syrup. The shake will cost you $5.69.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it's a good idea to opt for Shake Shack delivery rather than in-restaurant dining. Remember to follow the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Dec. 31, when you receive your order. They include throwing away the to-go packaging, washing your hands before eating, and wearing a face mask if you meet your delivery person.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.