Thanks to a very generous gift that keeps on giving from one of the most well-stocked beauty retailers around, there’s always something to look forward to. Literally. Sephora’s Weekly Wow Sale means there are great deals on products and makeup 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring #NoBadDays is actually a thing. The ongoing sale is reason enough to make you smile, but this week’s sale in particular (the products always rotate) includes brands that are so good, you’ll be absolutely grinning from ear to ear.

Whether you’re in the market for an eyeshadow palette, some moisturizer, new brushes or beyond, the sale’s got you covered. It includes offerings from cult favorite brands like Urban Decay, Peter Thomas Roth, Benefit Cosmetics, and Bite Beauty, so you know whatever your heart desires will be of the utmost quality. Discounts range beyond 50 percent off, meaning certain items are total steals (you can currently snag a 15-shade Urban Decay eyeshadow palette for $24!), so I’d advise you not to sleep on perusing the products. I’ve picked out a few of the best buys below, but honestly, I want everything. Springtime is just around the corner, which means I need a new supply of products that are as fresh as the upcoming season — right?

Eye Candy

Yes, this is the palette I mentioned above, and isn't it beautiful in all of its shimmery beauty? It contains 10 traditional shades and five transformer shades so you can make an array of custom hues — use them in their vertical trios for the most cohesive results.

Stick it to 'Em

This cute AF packaging is reason enough to cop one of these little blush or luminizing sticks, while their compact size and handiness further sweeten the deal. They come in four shades — from a sandy nude to a flirty berry — so you can pick which one to carry based on your personality that day.

Complexion Equation

If you're having pretty much any skin issue, this handy all-in-one kit could help. Fit for normal, oily, dry, and combination skin (so, ALL skin), it includes an exfoliating Peeling Gel, refreshing Cucumber Gel Mask Extreme Detoxifying Hydrator, Instant Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 45 Sunscreen, Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, and a Cleansing Gel. If a party-filled spring break is in your near future, this would be an awesome little collection of products to bring along in order to help keep your skin looking fresh.

Lip Service

At over 50 percent off it's regular $24 price tag, this lip pencil is a steal. BITE is known for producing high quality products that are literally good enough to eat (they're made from food grade ingredients) so jump on this discount while you can.

Get Even

This long-wearing, full-coverage concealer is meant to provide ultimate coverage while feeling weightless. As someone who hates the feeling of a full face of makeup (I typically stay away form foundation), this would be perfect for pesky spot coverage or to even out my under eyes.

Total Package

Tata Harper is another super buzzy brand, and this little kit includes some of their best and most useful products. It boasts their Regenerating Cleaner, Resurfacing Eye Mask, Illuminating Eye Cream, and Illuminating Moisturizer, meaning it has everything you'll need to reinvigorate your complexion from start to finish.

Anything with the words "beauty haul" in the title that's under $50 is something that I definitely want in on. This selection of four products includes a full-size liquid liner, mini lipstick, mini mascara, and 20-shade eyeshadow palette — a steal for $37. Many of the shadows have a rosy or peachy hue — colors that are perfect for spring.