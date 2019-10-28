Sephora's Holiday Bonus Event 2019 Gives Beauty Insiders HUGE Discounts

With Sephora's Holiday Bonus Event 2019 almost upon us, I hereby declare that holiday shopping has officially begun. Woohoo! It all kicks off on Friday, November 1, and from then through Monday, November 11, Sephora shoppers can reap the benefits to the tune of up to 20% off, depending on your Beauty Insider status. This kind of shopping event always comes with a little confusion — How do I become eligible? Do I need a discount code? What percent off will I receive? — so if you're looking to shop Sephora this holiday season, read on for everything you need to know.

If you're unsure of your Beauty Insider status, I highly suggest figuring it out ASAP, as it's free to join, and Rouge members (The highest Beauty Insider tier!) get to shop the sale a full week before everyone else. That's right! Starting November 1, Rouge members can use the code "HOLIDAYSAVE" to get 20% purchases online and in-store. There's no purchase limit, BTW, so feel free to place as many orders as you'd like! Oh, and if your BFF is a Beauty Insider that hasn't yet reached Rouge status, you can bring him or her in-store on November 1 and they can snag the same discount. That alone could be your Christmas gift to them, TBH!

If you're not Rouge, you'll gain access to the sale on Thursday, November 7:

If you're a second-tier Beauty Insider, aka a VIB member, you can start shopping on November 7 and use the code "HOLIDAYSAVE" to get 15% off online and in stores. First-tier Insiders can use the same code starting the same day, but they'll receive just 10% off. Better than nothing, y'all!

Pretty much everything is fair game, from faves like Anastasia Beverly Hills to Fenty Beauty, but of course, there are a few exclusions:

The only products on which the code will not apply are The Ordinary and MAC Cosmetics' VIVA GLAM range. VIVA GLAM profits go to charity, so it makes sense they'd remain full-price. No skimping on donations, people! As for limitations, shoppers can only snag one Dyson product and up to five Morphe products per order — but, remember, you can use the code on as many orders as you'd like!

Y'all, this is absolutely the time to stock up on holiday glam. Might I recommend the Charlotte Tilbury Palette of Pops in "Pillow Talk" ($53, sephora.com)?

The glitzy "pop" formula has always been my favorite in Tilbury's traditional palettes, so when I heard the brand was dropping a palette of just pop shades inspired by the iconic Pillow Talk color story, I was sold. If you're into a dreamy, shimmery eye, don't sleep on this one!

Really looking to get festive? I'd say Too Faced's Gingerbread Extra Spicy Eyeshadow Palette ($49, sephora.com) is my favorite holiday palette of 2019:

Name a cuter holiday shade name than "For The Graham." I'll wait! This neutral palette has a few bold shades, but all in all, it's the perfect pick for a warm and cozy everyday glam.

Lastly, don't forget to use the Holiday Bonus Event to stock up on skincare. I just ran out of my Dr. Roebuck's Ningaloo Copper Peptide Firming Serum ($68, sephora.com), so I'm def picking up another:

In case you don't know, copper peptides paired with hyaluronic acid make for a rejuvenating dream. These peptides help promote production of collagen and elastin, and ensure skin looks youthful and fresh.

Lastly, I'll tempt you with a bougie pick that's most definitely worth snagging on sale, La Mer's The Regenerating Serum ($365, sephora.com):

This is the most expensive skincare product I personally own, and I like it so much, I definitely plan to save up and splurge on it during big sales events like this one. If fine lines are a big concern for you, you'll see a noticeable difference after a month or two using this collagen-supporting formula. Bonus points if you use it after the Ningaloo Serum! It's hard to believe, but all the above and more are part of this major sales event starting November 1. Grab your phone and set a reminder — you don't want to miss this one!