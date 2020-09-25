The holidays have come early, and you love to see it!!! Blessing the year 2020 with some much-needed happy news, Sephora released its holiday 2020 gift sets. Loved far and wide by, well, everyone, Sephora's holiday gift sets are an instant hit every single year. But this time around, the brand's housing some truly game-changing gift sets that just might make you end up keeping everything for yourself. I don't wanna speak for Sephora, but I'm assuming their response to this would be "sorry not sorry." There are enviable Drunk Elephant sets, Fenty Beauty galore, universally-loved Kiehl's sets, and so much more hitting shelves (virtually and IRL) this season.

Even better than the prime selection this year has to be the prices. While there are some ~luxury~ gift sets for those who love to ~splurge~ for their loved ones (or themselves, no shame here), so many sets are priced at $30 or under. Meaning: Gifting, even in this weird AF time, doesn't have to be complicated. You still have a good amount of time before your holiday celebrations (whatever those might look like), but it never hurts to knock out your list early, before your faves sell out. Peep the stand-out sets below for all your holiday beauty gifting needs.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Makeup

For the person who could use a little bit of everything, snag this Advent Calendar from Sephora Collection, valued at $70, for just $45.

There is not a person on this Earth whose lips would not look bomb as hell with Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb slathered on. That's on period.

Eye makeup? Check. Highlight and blush? Check. The cutest packaging ever? Check.

For all the unexpected FaceTimes or the "OMG, I needed to leave 15 minutes ago" moments, I count on these eyeshadow sticks from Laura Mercier. The pigment swipes on quickly, blends beautifully, and feels luxurious.

The fresh-faced, no-makeup makeup look has made a swift return, and this set from Tarte has everything you need to achieve it.

OK, if you're gonna save anything for yourself, save the Pat McGrath MatteTrance lipsticks. With the softest, most pigmented formula and gorgeous packaging, consider these a collector's item.

A full restock of Benefit goodies? What more could anyone want?

Skincare

This Tatcha set contains all three of my skincare Holy Grails, and for that alone, I'll be purchasing five.

A much more portable alternative to Laneige's cult-favorite Lip Mask, the brand's Lip Glowy Balm comes in a variety of delicious flavors and keeps lips looking soft and shiny.

Enter the most covetable of them all: the Drunk Elephant Glowy the Night kit. Filled with all the essentials you need for the perfect nighttime skincare routine, this set is valued at over $146.

In this set, you're getting two of Sunday Riley's most well-loved products for under $30. That's a deal you can't pass up.

Dry, sensitive skin is bound to come knocking in the winter, and when it does, you'll wish you had all these Dr. Jart+ Soothing Hydration goodies to combat irritation and redness.

Say hello to the two products that will simplify your beauty routine beyond belief.

Stick these mini facial rollers from Sephora in the fridge to experience the most refreshing cooling sensation that calms and de-puffs in the process.

Once you see the smoothing, evening results of Kiehl's Midnight Recover Cleansing Oil and Concentrate, you won't want to sleep without them.

There are a million reasons this Farmacy set should be in your cart right now, but if anything, make it because of the Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm, which will make you want to ditch every other makeup cleanser in your life.

Haircare

Snag this set of Briogeo's highly rated hair masks for someone who deserve the utmost relaxation around the holidays.

If, like me, you're an indecisive gift-shopper, pick up the Sephora Favorites Hair Holy Grail kit for allllllllll the hair products your giftee could imagine.

Never has a haircare set kept my bright blonde hair looking so bright and white.

With this top up on dry shampoo, you won't have to worry about your second-, third-, fourth-, or beyond-day hair.

New to market and instantly loved, Bread Beauty Supply's Snac Pac Wash Day essentials includes the brand's fan-favorite hair wash and hair mask, as well as a luscious scrunchie.

Made with 100% silk, this hair turban will keep your hair free from friction and damage at night.

Good hair days are now every day, especially with celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin's brand in your stocking.