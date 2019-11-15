Selena Gomez's Response To Taylor Swift's Claims About Scooter Braun Is Passionate

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's friendship runs deep, as the two stars have continuously supported each other through their highs and lows over the years. Most recently, the "Lose You To Love Me" singer showed support for Swift during her ongoing legal battle with Big Machine Records over her masters. Selena Gomez's response to Taylor Swift's claims about Scooter Braun makes it clear she's firmly on #TeamTaylor.

Swift planned to perform a medley of her biggest hits at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, but that may not happen. In a Nov. 14 tweet, she accused Braun and Scott Borchetta of preventing her from performing her pre-Lover era songs live, and from using her old music in her upcoming Netflix documentary. Big Machine Label Group denied Swift's accusations and claimed Swift was creating a narrative that "does not exist." Then Swift's team doubled down on Swift's original claims. Big Machine Records hasn't responded to Swift's team's statement and didn't respond to Elite Daily's previous request for comment. Instead, Gomez stepped in.

The star shared a lengthy post expressing her feelings about the situation in a Nov. 15 Instagram Story post. She began,

My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don't mind if there may be retaliation), this is my opinion. It's greed, manipulation, and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone else's. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old in her bedroom. You've robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world.

Gomez recalled a poignant moment when she and Swift felt anxious just before Swift released her second studio album, Fearless, in 2008. She said,

I have known Taylor for 13 years. She is the most dedicated, fearless, feisty, strongest woman I've ever known. People can say b*tch but what I'm saying to you is that's called a woman with true identity and strength who takes no sh*t. I listened to Fearless before it came out and I just remember us jumping on a bed and she was just sparkling. So proud of her diary being read by the whole world. Nervous of people not liking it... but that became one of the biggest records - an album that saved so many young woman who felt alone. Have a broken heart. Who were healing. Those who felt invisible. Gave a voice to those who didn't know that they had one all along. Believing in dreams again.

Gomez ended her statement by expressing optimism the dispute will be resolved.

I continued to see how she has constantly challenged herself to create a beautiful life that belong to just her. So I can tell you first hand the MOST important thing to Taylor is her family, love, her fans, and her MUSIC. I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation. Seeing my best friend (or any of my friends) be constantly pulled down is the worst feeling. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting. People grow from choices. Some will stay exactly the same. I just want a change of heart. I love you.

