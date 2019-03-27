Selena Gomez has staked her claim in the world as a powerful, talented bad *ss who isn't afraid to be honest. The former Disney Channel darling and current pop queen has had her fair share of hard times —including super public breakups and medical issues — but now she's back and better than ever. But just because she's in the public eye doesn't mean the 26-year-old wants to share too much about her personal life right now. Really, Selena Gomez's relationship status is somewhat of a mystery these days, but it also seems as though the star is keeping her ~hands to herself~ for the time being.

The last couple of years have been difficult for Gomez, and she took time away from social media and the general public in order to heal and focus on herself for awhile. Following a kidney transplant in 2017, Gomez reportedly still had several health issues, and voluntarily sought treatment in September 2018 for her mental health, according to Us Weekly.

Since then, Gomez has reemerged into the public eye, and definitely seems happy and healthy. However, while her former relationships were certainly pretty public, she seems to be keeping things low key at the moment. In fact, it doesn't appear that Gomez is seeing anyone right now, which is totally understandable. Girlfriend reportedly just wants to focus on herself, and good for her.

Elite Daily has reached out to representatives for Gomez for comment on her relationship status and did not hear back in time for publication.

In fact, a source even reportedly told Us Weekly that romance was the last thing on Gomez's mind right now. "Selena is focusing on her mental health and has been reading, exercising, eating well and spending time with her close friends and family," the source reportedly told the magazine. "She isn’t necessarily looking to date right now."

The source also reportedly said that Gomez is "paying most of her attention to her own well-being and doesn’t want that infringed upon. She’s great and in a really good place." Honestly, good for her. It takes courage to work on yourself, and if she wants to live that single life, then more power to her. Gomez has lived the majority of her life in the spotlight (heck, she even starred on Barney & Friends as a child), so if anyone deserves a break, it's Gomez.

Previously, Gomez has been linked to several notable celebs, including The Weeknd, who she dated briefly in 2017; Zedd, who she had a short-lived fling with in 2015; and of course, Justin Bieber. #TBT.

For now, it seems as though Gomez is choosing to focus on herself, and that's pretty amazing and admirable. As Gomez said in her first Instagram post of 2019, a lot has changed. "Last year was definitely a year of self-reflection, challenges and growth," she wrote. "It’s always those challenges which show you who you are and what you are capable of overcoming. Trust me, it’s not easy, but I am proud of the person I am becoming and look forward to the year ahead."

Gomez has come a long way since her Barney days, and whether or not she decides to date someone new is her business. But one thing's for sure: She's a warrior, and clearly, she calls the shots in her love life. End of story.