Selena Gomez's Reaction To Her First Billboard No. 1 Single Is So Pure

Selena Gomez's new single "Lose You To Love Me" marked Gomez's return to music after having dropped her last album, Revival, in October 2015, and oh what a heartbreaking return it was. While Gomez kept fans busy with singles like "I Can't Get Enough" featuring benny blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin, as well as "Wolves" with Marshmello, fans craved something that was 100% her. Gomez truly delivered with "Lose You To Love Me," which is her most vulnerable song to date, as it deals with the aftermath of a messy breakup. The song has resonated with so many fans, made evident by the fact that it went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — Gomez' first single to do so. Selena Gomez's reaction to her first Billboard No. 1 single is so sweet.

Gomez released "Lose You To Love Me" on Wednesday, Oct. 23. Since the song dropped on a Wednesday rather than a Friday (when tracking sales for the Bilboard Hot 100 starts), that meant "Lose You To Love Me" only had a few days of streams, downloads, and radio play to count for the Billboard Hot 100 rather than a full week like other singles. Still, the song debuted at No. 15 on Oct. 29, and now, a week later, the song has reached No. 1.

What made the achievement so amazing was that Gomez has never topped the Hot 100 chart before. Before "Lose You To Love Me," Gomez's highest-charting singles were "Good For You" and "Same Old Love," which both reached No. 5 on the Hot 100 in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

Gomez couldn't believe "Lose You To Love Me" reached No. 1. On Nov. 4, the star went on Instagram Stories to share the exciting news.

Gomez wrote, "WHAT?! Omg!! Thank you SO much Billboard for a first for me!! I’m so grateful."

She then followed up with, “Thank you guys for streaming and committing to this song! It means the world to me! This song has my whole heart.”

Gomez shared the news on her official Instagram, too.

My first number 1!! This song is so dear to my heart. I’ve been working so hard to make this album as honest and fun as possible while remaining vulnerable enough to share where I am in life. I love you deeply and thank you so much for listening. I want to thank each and every person that was apart of this moment that I’ll never forget!

With Gomez back on the music scene, I'm sure "Lose You To Love Me" is just the first of many new Gomez hits to come.