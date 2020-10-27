With so much on the line in the United States, it's never been more crucial to exercise one's right to vote. The 2020 presidential election has given many first-time voters a lesson on the importance of casting their vote, including Selena Gomez. Selena Gomez's quotes about voting for the first time in the 2020 election sum up how a lot of people have likely felt in the past.

At age 28, Gomez has had the opportunity to vote in two previous presidential elections, though she admits prior to the battle for the White House between president Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden, she always felt her voice wouldn't be heard.

“Honestly, I’m not ashamed to say this, but I kind of — this was my first time," Gomez said during a Saturday, Oct. 24, appearance on the Voting Power Hour YouTube series. "And I’m going to say that because I never felt — and this is so true — and I’m now like admitting it to people, like my vote counts."

Knowing a lot of people, especially young voters, feel the same way she did, Gomez added: "Every little thing counts, so I just think some people get in their head, like, 'Oh well, what does it matter?' And then once I really, really started going in and diving in to this, it’s been all I can focus on." You can check out Gomez's full interview starting at the 48:00 mark in the video below.

This election, Gomez opted to mail in her ballot, and shared the excitement on Instagram on Oct. 24, alongside a photo of herself proudly sporting an "I Voted" sticker.

Over the past few months, Gomez has used her social media platform to encourage everyone to vote and bring awareness to important issues at hand. She's even a cochair of former first lady Michelle Obama's When We All Vote initiative, which is "a non-profit, nonpartisan organization that is on a mission to increase participation in every election and close the race and age voting gap by changing the culture around voting, harnessing grassroots energy, and through strategic partnerships to reach every American."

It might have taken her a few years to understand the importance of voting, but now that Gomez has committed to the cause, she's setting a great example for other people of all ages.