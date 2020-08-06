Taylor Swift just recently released her new album Folklore on July 24, but her bestie Selena Gomez is already looking ahead to more music from the singer. However, next time Tay drops a song, Gomez wants to be involved. Selena Gomez's quote teasing a Taylor Swift collaboration will have fans of both pop stars so excited.

It was during an Aug. 5 appearance on Twitch’s Animal Talking streaming talk show that Gomez dropped the major news about her collaboration aspirations. According to her, a collab with Swift is something she's been thinking about for a long time.

"There's a few artists for sure, but I’ve always dreamt of doing a song with Taylor," Gomez shared. "We both wanted to do that... it just feels like we’re family, I've known her for 13 or 14 years now. She’s been my best friend, but we’ve talked about it, for sure."

Sel was then asked if it's only "a matter of time" before a joint track from her and Swift hits streaming services, to which she sounded hopeful. "You never know!" she said.

You can hear Gomez's interview on Animal Talking below.

The collab news was almost too much for Selenators and Swifties to handle. One fan said a joint track from Gomez and Swift would be "the collab of the century."

"Omg taylena collab coming to be the best selling female collab of all time," another fan tweeted.

As exciting as the news is, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise. Gomez and Swift have shared a long and loving friendship — something they've always been vocal about.

When Swift spoke to the Wall Street Journal in January, she had the sweetest things to say about her friend. "There has always been this quality of sisterhood, and I don’t say that in a basic way," she said of Gomez. "I knew from when I met her I would always have her back. In my life, I have the ability to forgive people who have hurt me. But I don’t know if I can forgive someone who hurts her."

Christopher Polk/TAS18/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At this time, nothing set in stone. But something tells me when these ladies finally do put out a song together, it's going to be pop music magic.