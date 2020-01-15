Selena Gomez, at 27 years old, has proven herself to be a wealth of inspiration. Her song lyrics and everyday quotes are inspo at its finest, and true gems of advice. In fact, I'm convinced Sel could be a part-time pop star, part-time life guru. Especially after seeing the singer's latest words of wisdom. Selena Gomez's quote about being "terrified" to speak out speaks volumes about how brave she really is.

Fear is a four letter word, and it's one that once ruled Gomez's life. But what's important is the away she rose above that fear, and overcame it in the most inspiring way.

“I’ve said this before, but I used to be terrified of saying anything," she told Billboard in a new interview. "I would find myself protecting people that never protected me or cared for me."

However, Gomez knew she needed to channel those fears into her new album, and that's exactly what she did.

“I wouldn’t want to say the wrong thing, and I wouldn’t want people to think that I had any other motive, other than just being a kind person — though that is who I am and I am proud of that. I was just done, you know?” she explained. “Just done being silent, and I felt like I deserved to have a moment for myself, after going through so much, and throwing that all into this album. It wasn’t even a thought in my mind that I was doing the wrong thing."

Barcroft Media/Barcroft Media/Getty Images

Gomez's remarks arrived nearly a week after she released Rare, her first album in four years. When the record dropped on Jan. 10, it was immediately clear it was her most personal collection of songs yet.

Singles like "Rare," "Lose You To Love Me," and "Ring" were personal enough, but every track shared a wealth of self growth, while reflecting on her personal hardships.

"When I wrote the song 'Lose You to Love Me,' I was kind of a mess. It was really difficult for me. And by the time we shot the music video at the end of the year, it had a completely different meaning, and it was so freeing," Gomez explained.

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube

More than anything — it's clear Sel is looking ahead to the future with an unwavering positive outlook.

“I have all these different goals, and I feel like I’m in the happiest place I’ve ever been in my life, and I say that with such conviction,” she told Billboard. “So I think that the possibilities are endless.”