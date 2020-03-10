If you're single, you need to read Selena Gomez's quote about being alone forever, because it's highly relatable and contains a healthy dose of perspective. "Some days, when I wake up and I'm annoyed and I'm like, ‘I'm gonna be alone forever.' But after that 15 minutes goes away, I say to myself, ‘I know that there's someone for everybody,'" Gomez shared with Apple Music during a discussion about her hit song "Rare."

Translation: Even Selena Gomez worries about being single forever. Her trick for handling that difficult thought is to remind herself that she will eventually find the right person to share her life with.

Since the release of her album, Rare, in 2019, Gomez has been incredibly honest about living life solo. "I’ve been super, super single for two years," Gomez shared during an appearance on The Zach Sang Show on Oct. 25. “I’ve been having way too much fun being on my own. It sucked for the first year, I was like, ‘I just want to cuddle. I just want to watch something and be adored.’ But now it feels good, it feels awesome."

(Remember, Gomez reportedly split from on again/off again ex Justin Bieber for good in March 2018. Before that, she was very publicly dating The Weeknd for 10 months until reportedly calling things off in October 2017.)

That being said, Gomez also made it clear during her appearance on The Zack Sang Show that she's not quite ready to give up on love. "I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don’t want to be jaded or bitter from anything," the self-proclaimed "hopeless romantic" shared. "I believe that it exists. I’m happy waiting for that for however long it takes because we’re going to be doing this forever.”

When she does find that love she's patiently been waiting for, Gomez says she's going to do things a little differently than she had in past relationships. "I think it starts with just being very transparent," she explained. "I don't have room to kind of buffer things that I need or that I want and I think girls can sometimes be scared of that because what we're viewed as — crazy or needy or overthinking things and dramatic — and I understand sometimes, but I love being a girl and I love having the emotions I have and falling super deep and then being passionate. It's just about containing it. It's just channeling it in the right areas."

Here's to hoping Gomez finds the love she's looking for.