Selena Gomez doesn't always use social media but, when she does, she keeps it real. The "Wolves" singer has been open about how she doesn't keep the Instagram app on her phone and uses a friend's phone when she wants to share a post with her more-than-157 million followers (something I totally admire because I open that bad boy every few minutes). Now, Gomez completely wowed me with her latest pic. Selena Gomez's new no-makeup selfie is such a mood and I think you'll agree.

"Me, all the time," Gomez wrote alongside the snap of herself fresh-faced and laying in bed underneath a fuzzy blue blanket. The post garnered the attention of thousands of her followers who praised Gomez for going au naturel. Gomez's refreshing post is the definition of #shewokeuplikethis.

"You looks so beautiful 😍😍," one fan wrote.

"You’ve been a source of inspiration to so many of us. We love you Selena ❤️ thanks for opening up and sharing your most vulnerable times with us," another added.

"You are a warrior! I love u," shared one user.

I personally think the best part of the pic is that Gomez seriously has #nomakeup on. Not a bit of foundation, mascara or anything else. Props, girl!

But, I'm sure you guessed it! Not all of the comments on Gomez's post were positive, as many trolls couldn't help but turn the conversation to Gomez's ex Justin Bieber's recent wedding to Hailey Baldwin.

"You're so sad that you couldn't have a good relationship with justin and now seeing him with the new bride," one wrote.

Another added: "[You're] unhappy because justin get married 😂😂😂🙄"

Obviously, Selenators were set OFF by these remarks and came to the defense of their queen.

"These comments are literally the reason selena isn’t as active. she didn’t post this for justin she posted it cause she wanted to. she’s beautiful. hate comments are literally so old just grow up," one wrote.

"No amount of hate comments in the world can compare to your progress to healing the heart, mind, and soul 💞 we love you selena!!" another commented.

But, believe it or not, Gomez reportedly isn't sweating Bieber's nuptials. A source told Us Weekly that Gomez "knows she’s better off without Justin and that it’s the healthiest decision for her." Elite Daily previously reached out to Gomez's rep for comment on Us Weekly's report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The source added: "She is open to dating, but right now she is solely focused on herself and enjoying life to the best of her ability, and getting back to being the Selena that she and all of her close ones knew prior to dating Justin."

In recent months, Gomez has surrounded herself with an "amazing support system" who "have helped drastically reduce her anxiety and have been huge proponents in her healing process," the insider told Us Weekly.

Love life aside, Gomez is currently working behind the scenes on Living Undocumented, a Netflix docu-series she executive-produced. Gomez opened up about what the project ― which follows eight immigrant families who are facing potential deportation from the U.S. — means to her during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in September.

I chose to produce this series, Living Undocumented, because over the past few years, the word 'immigrant' has seemingly become a negative word. My hope is that the series can shed light on what it's like to live in this country as an undocumented immigrant firsthand, from the courageous people who have chosen to share their stories.

I'm giving Gomez a big round of applause for sharing giving us a little glimpse of her life when she has some free time, even if it's just a makeup-free selfie!