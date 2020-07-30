Selena Gomez is getting real about the importance of social media breaks. The singer has long been an advocate of digital detoxes, and, on July 29, she hopped on Instagram to explain why she hasn't been posting much lately. Selena Gomez's Instagram explaining why she took a social media break cleared things up for fans.

Sel's video appeared to be filmed from home, and though it was short, it held an important message. Gomez revealed she hit the pause button on posting because she didn't want to take up internet real estate with content that wasn't central to current global issues such as the coronavirus and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Hey, I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much," she began. "I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you."

Sel continued by saying she's done a lot of learning in her time away from the spotlight. "I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just joyful or celebratory, it was really hard for me," she shared. "I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority. But just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But thank you for being here and thank you for supporting me always, and I will talk to you soon."

Sel isn't the only celeb who's taken a step back from social media recently. Her post came one day after Cole Sprouse shared a post of his own explaining his social media absence, saying it was "a much needed mental health break."

Gomez has been known to take social media detoxes in the past. In Sept. 2018, she revealed why she felt it was time for a hiatus. "As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given. Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember- negative comments can hurt anybody’s feelings," she said at the time.