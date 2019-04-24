I've always been a huge Selena Gomez fan, and I've really been missing her lately. The former Disney star has been keeping a super-low profile over the last year or so, and it turns out her reason for taking time out of the spotlight is actually such a good one. The "Wolves" singer recently sat down for an interview as the first guest on Coach's new Dream It Real podcast, and Selena Gomez's comments about accepting "being alone" and her dedication to remaining true to herself are pretty damn powerful.

"Last year, I took a lot of time off," Gomez explained during the 30-minute interview. "I think that I needed a moment to myself because I do feel like I was growing and changing."

So mature, right?

"I have always, always wanted to be me," she continued. "But when I was younger, I was very insecure. I think there came a point in my life where I just started not to care. I started in this industry very young. And then when I started going through real, really difficult things, [being authentic] just allowed me to have worth, to know that I’m worthy and that I am who I am. I don’t want to be anything that’s a show or a persona. I just don’t."

A-to-the-men, sis!

Gomez also got real during the convo about what it feels like to constantly be judged on her appearance.

"I don’t really appreciate people judging me on my looks or anything like that," she revealed. "I just think that the world today, with so much exposure to everything, it’s great to dress up and to feel beautiful and to do those things. But it’s just — I would just love someone to love me for the person that I am. That’s just what’s important to me, you know?"

Gomez's fans are also important to her, and she wants them to know exactly how much they matter.

Check out the amazing message she sent out to her Selenators:

You’re enough. You're absolutely enough. And if you deal with things that are really difficult like family issues, or anxiety, depression or substance issues, I just think that you’re never too far gone. I really believe that. I think every person is valuable and important and we are all equal. You are valued, and even if you feel absolutely alone, there are millions of people that feel that way. I spent years of my life trying to navigate who I am and overcome so many obstacles. So I don’t think it’s easy. I believe in people and I’ve seen amazing people go through the hardest things, and it inspires me.

She's such a beautiful soul, you guys! And her sweet words of encouragement are truly a gift to all of us.

At the very end of the interview, an audience member asked the pop star what she's looking forward to this year.

"I'm looking forward to my album," she answered. "And I'm looking forward to spending time alone. I think I'm finally, finally, finally at the age where I love being alone."

Same, girl.

To listen to the Dream It Real podcast in its entirety, head on over to Spotify.