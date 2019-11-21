Selena Gomez is putting out new material left and right and fans are not mad about it. That four-year hiatus did her good. After releasing two new tracks, "Lose You To Love Me" and "Look At Her Now," finally, Selena Gomez announced her album release date and it's so soon.

On her official website, Gomez announced her new album is coming Jan. 10, 2020, and fans can pre-order it now on Apple Music.

When you go on Gomez's website, a black-and-white montage appears featuring the singer's photos from both her childhood and adult life. (Some of the photos were ones Gomez used to tease the release of "Lose You To Love Me.") Written on top of the collage is, "New album — January 10th."

While the singer's website doesn't reveal other details about the album besides its release date, fans went over to Apple Music and discovered the working title for Gomez's album is "SG2" and the project will have 13 tracks in total. "Look At Her Now" is listed as track number three, while "Lose You To Love Me" is listed as track number four. On Apple Music, the cover art for Gomez's album is the same collage used on her website, though fans think it could be a temporary cover and the new one will be revealed soon.

SelenaGomez.com

Gomez teased the announcement in a Nov. 20 Instagram, releasing a video montage of old photos set to her vibrant single "Look At Her Now." She hinted at the new project, captioning the video, "Something exciting is coming tomorrow."

Fans could barely contain their excitement, writing comments like "What," "WE ARE READY MISS THING," and "Gonna be epic. Congrats on your artistic evolution."

The announcement comes just days ahead of Gomez's first live performance in two years. After performing "Wolves" at the 2017 American Music Awards, Gomez will return to the AMAs stage on Sunday, Nov. 24, to premiere "two new songs."

Gomez's promo for the AMAs features both "Look At Her Now" and "Lose You To Love Me," so fans think it's likely she'll perform the two tracks at the ceremony.

Gomez's comeback is going to be huge and her AMAs performance is just the beginning.