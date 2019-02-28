Selena Gomez & J Balvin's "I Can't Get Enough" Lyrics Will Get You Right On The Dance Floor

Oh, hello, Selena Gomez. Welcome back to music town. Even though Gomez has been taking a hiatus from social media, she's clearly been in the studio working on new music. In her latest hit, she collaborated with Benny Blanco, Tainy, and J Balvin to deliver a new bumping beat called "I Can't Get Enough" that makes me feel like summer is coming. If there's one thing this girl is good at, it's making her fans bust a move. Selena Gomez and J Balvin's "I Can't Get Enough" lyrics are just as fun as the beat underneath them and incorporate both English and Spanish.

Sexy. Sassy. Selena.

Anyway, the official audio video dropped on YouTube on Thursday, Feb. 28, and racked up over 150,000 listens in just a few hours. It's also already streaming on Spotify like whoa. (I personally added it to my elliptical playlist, because that's where I really need an extra boost of energy.) Like I mentioned, the music is good on its own, but if you really listen to the words you'll definitely start to feel like you're kind of rich, on your way to a music festival, driving in a convertible.

I think you'll see what I mean:

So fun, right? Here are the awesome lyrics:

INTRO: SELENA GOMEZ Crazy / I like that, you like that / So let's be crazy / The contact, impact / I want that daily / Our breath getting deeper, deeper, lately / I like that maybe

CHORUS: SELENA GOMEZ'Cause I can't get enough / Yeah, I can't get enough /Yeah, I can't get enough of your love, give me some more / I can't get enough, yeah' / Cause I can't get enough

VERSE: J BALVIN (in Spanish): Let's go / She says that it's not enough (Wuh) / She takes over my mind (Yah) / When I'm all alone she's there (Eh) / Music to put us in the mood / She wants me to do it the way she likes (Yah) / I need another drink cause she makes me thirsty (Uh) / What a beautiful sight to see (Beautiful to be seen) / Start at the feet and walk into the room (Wuh)

PRE-CHORUS: J BALVIN:Things start to heat up / Baby go up and down / I don't want to forget, I want to remember / Baby I want to make love to you

CHORUS: SELENA GOMEZ & J BALVIN

REFRAIN: SELENA GOMEZ: Crazy / I like that, you like that / So let's be crazy (Crazy, crazy) / The contact, impact / I want that daily / Our breath getting deeper, deeper, lately / I like that maybe (Yeah)

BRIDGE: SELENA GOMEZ & J BALVIN: Oo-oo-oo / No one's gotta know / We can keep it lowkey / I'll be fine alone, long as you're alone with me ([tell em]) / So incredible, unforgettable on me / Keep your body on me (Leggo', leggo', Tainy)

CHORUS: SELENA GOMEZ & J BALVIN

More of this, please, Selena! We love you, girl.