Selena Gomez & Hailey Baldwin's Zodiac Signs Say So Much About How They Are As Partners
Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin are no strangers to relationship drama. Like most fellow women their age, they've been through breakups, makeups, and plenty of romantic rumors. And, of course, they have one more thing in common: Justin Bieber. Gomez was Bieber's on-again-off-again partner starting back in 2010. But now, they're off for good as Bieber and Baldwin are officially engaged! Mazel! While they may share a preferred type, these two women couldn't be more different in a relationship, at least according to Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin's zodiac signs.
Gomez's birthday is July 22, making her a Cancer — a water sign governed by the Moon, which is associated with powerful emotions. Baldwin is completely on the other end of the zodiac spectrum. She was born Nov. 22, which means she falls under the sign Sagittarius. This fire sign is ruled by Jupiter, the planet associated with luck — which is a good thing, because they are fly-by-the-seat-of-their-pants fearless and, occasionally, a little thoughtless. Needless to say, these two signs could not be any more opposite when it comes to how they act, and what they need when in a long-term relationship. It also has interesting implications for how they actually function as a pair with Bieber. Below, everything you need to know.
Selena Gomez: Cancer
Dating a Cancer like Gomez can be a really incredible and healing thing, especially if you have been hurt by partners in the past. That’s because this sign has a deep connection to emotions, and is highly intuitive and sensitive to the feelings of others. They are also very nurturing and loving, and prefer to make a safe nest at home.
You can feel really comfortable in a Cancer’s embrace, but they do tend toward being a homebody — preferring to focus on close and familial connections rather than go to the club and get their social butterfly on. That can feel either very comforting or confining to a partner, depending on you who are.
The one thing that you need to watch out for with a Cancer is that when they feel wounded or threatened, they have a tendency to go back into their shell and become defensive and antagonistic. That, for those without a strong emotional armor, can cut deep. They also can be a bit clingy.
Hailey Baldwin: Sagittarius
Getting a Sagittarius like Baldwin to actually settle down is quite a feat. This freedom-loving sign is difficult to catch, and almost impossible to hold on to. But, should you actually pull it off, you are looking at a lifetime of excitement and new experiences. That's because The Archer is a naturally curious soul who is fiercely independent and thrill seeking — and on those two things they will never compromise.
In order to have a successful relationship with Sag, you need to be prepared to go with their flow. The one thing — aside from boredom — they have no patience for is jealousy, so insecure or possessive partners need not apply. In fact, the more confident and independent you are, the better, because Sag doesn't actually require that much from their partner. They just need the space and freedom to do them.
Justin Bieber: Pisces
So, what does all that mean for their compatibility with Bieber? Well, to answer that, first you need to know a little more about his sign, Pisces. Like Gomez, Bieber is a water sign. This means he has a strong connection to his emotions and those of the people around him. In fact, Pisces’ ruling planet, Neptune, is associated with intuition, so he likely has a real talent for picking up on the subtle clues and vibes of people around him.
Dating a Pisces can be incredibly fun. They are extremely romantic, and favor big gestures as a way of expressing their feelings. Plus, they tend to fall hard and fast, making their relationships the swept-off-your-feet variety. However, dating a Pisces is often more fun than being in a long-term relationship with one, because they can be highly sensitive and struggle with direct communication.
Pisces and Cancer have a relatively high level of compatibility. That's because both water signs are able to form a strong, emotional connection. They just get each other. Love at first sight is not uncommon for these two. When they're on the same page, it can feel like a true soulmate connection. But Cancer’s need for security and stability can create a real struggle for Pisces, who can get really scared if things get too real.
Pisces and Sagittarius aren’t exactly a paring made in the heavens. Sure, they are capable of making it work in the long run, but it will take some dedication and hard work to find the proper balance. Ultimately, they are kindred spirits, as Pieces craves heightened emotion and Sag needs plenty of excitement and drama. Where the trouble begins is when the new-relationship energy fades, and it’s harder to maintain that intense passion. As a result, this pairing tends to burn hot and fast, but is more about infatuation than lasting, long-term love.
While only time will tell for Bieber and Baldwin, the fact is, every relationship is a learning experience, and no two are ever the same. So even though Sel's zodiac sign is technically "more compatible" with Pisces than Hailey's Sag, at the end of the day, it didn't work out for them. And that's OK! Life works in mysterious ways, y'all, and we can't wait to see what Baldwin and Bieber's amazing future together has in store.
Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!