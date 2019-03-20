Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are apparently taking some time away from the spotlight and intense media scrutiny. And they’ve brought Scott Disick along for the ride. The sisters are currently on what appears to be a road trip and Disick is seemingly done with their nonsense. Scott Disick’s reaction to road-tripping with Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian is actually pretty funny.

In Khloé’s Instagram Stories, you can see that she, Kourtney, and Disick are all on the road right now — possibly in Southern California by the looks of it — and they’re enjoying some silliness as they travel. Throughout Khloé’s Instagram Stories, you can hear her and Kourtney talking in mock British accents and saying things like “the goose and the gander” and "indubitably" as well as "subliminally sublime." It’s not clear why they’re doing such a strange thing, but it’s pretty obvious that Disick is 100 percent done with it. At one point, the camera pans over to Disick who is just sitting there looking irritated and staring out the window.

“Scott hates us,” Khloé captioned the story. She captioned a second story with, “I mean... he HATES us.”

All the while, the two Kardashian sisters are repeating their go-to phrases. All you hear throughout the videos is “the goose and the gander,” "indubitably,” and “subliminally sublime,” so it’s easy to see why Disick would be irritated. I mean, Khloé and Kourtney are relentless in their repetition. Eventually, though, Disick gave in and screamed, “THE GOOSE AND THE GANDER.”

Khloé captioned that particular story with, “We finally broke him!!!”

Apparently, the Kardashian sisters made it their mission to annoy the heck out of Disick until he had no choice but to participate in their silly antics. It worked! Here’s a look at what’s going on in Khloé’s Instagram Stories:

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Nice view, right? So serene and pretty. It seems like the perfect place for a getaway! And now for some “subliminally sublime” fun with the Kardashians:

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

Instagram/Khloe Kardashian

As you can see, Disick is not too happy about being crowded in the backseat with Khloé and Kourtney. If you head over to Khloé’s Instagram account and watch the videos, it’s obvious the sisters know they’re being annoying. It seems like their only goal is to give Disick a bit of a headache! Too funny!

Even though this road trip must be super frustrating for Disick, I’m sure it’s a relief for the Kardashians to get away. After all, Khloé has been through some ups and downs as of late. In the last month alone, Khloé has had to grapple with reportedly splitting from Tristan Thompson and seemingly navigate early days as a single mom. So, she’s been up against a lot. It’s nice to see her taking a break from her usual day-to-day. And she looks totally relaxed while doing it. Here’s a photo Khloé shared while on her road trip:

In the caption of the photo, she encouraged her followers to “always wear your seatbelt.” That’s some great advice. I’m sure everyone’s having a great time on that road trip!