Khloé Kardashian is out here defending Tristan Thompson. The new mom, despite having been put through the dang wringer by this man more than once, came to his defense on Twitter this weekend when fans were criticizing his parenting skills. Khloé Kardashian's tweet defending Tristan Thompson as a father, I guess, can be viewed as impressively objective in the face of all he has put her through, but it also seemingly shuts down some rumors that she has been upset with him as a father lately.

The last month has made it obnoxious to try and keep up with the Kardashians. There has been so much drama! Where do I even start? Fans all well know by now that Thompson reportedly cheated on Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend, Jordyn Woods. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods' teams for comment but did not hear back. Woods claimed that nothing more than a kiss happened, but their relationship apparently never fully healed from the time he reportedly cheated on her while she was pregnant. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment but did not hear back.

Throughout all of this drama, however, Kardashian has publicly stated that Thompson is a good father to their daughter, True. In some tweets during Jordyn Woods' Red Table Talk appearance, Kardashian blamed Woods for the entire cheating scandal and said that she was defending Thompson because he is True's father. (Not a good enough reason not to hold someone accountable for their actions, but OK!)

When Woods said she wasn't responsible for the breakup, Kardashian tweeted,

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

Her next tweet said,

Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well

She eventually backtracked on the Jordyn Blame Game and admitted that all of this drama was Thompson's doing.

Us Weekly reported on March 13 that Kardashian was reportedly getting upset with Thompson's absence in his daughter's life.

“Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan because he isn’t really making any effort to be involved in their daughter True’s life,” a source told the outlet. “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she just feels that Tristan has moved on. Tristan’s attitude seems to be, ‘I will see True when I see her.’” Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian and Thompson’s teams for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Now, Kardashian is contradicting that report and saying Thompson is a good father to True.

The @BallerAlert Twitter account tweeted a story about the same Us Weekly report on March 14 claiming that Thompson wasn't making any moves to see his daughter. Then a fan of Kardashian quoted the tweet and said,

@khloekardashian hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You’re doing great. Keep ya head up.

Kardashian responded to the tweet, seemingly shutting down the claims that she's upset with Thompson's parenting.

She said,

Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.

So I guess these exes are keeping things chill for the sake of their daughter.

Fans will undoubtedly learn more about all of this drama when the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians (which just wrapped filming Season 16) airs on Sunday, March 31. Interesting timing.